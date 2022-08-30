Tom Schwartz Had 'Five Heart-to-Hearts' with James Kennedy After Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors

Tom Schwartz had to have a sit-down with Vanderpump Rules cast mate James Kennedy after rumors bubbled up that Schwartz crossed a line with Kennedy's ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss.

Schwartz, 39, addresses the rumors he and Leviss, 27, hooked up at Coachella in April. Though Schwartz said that he "wasn't at Coachella," he revealed on Vanderpump costar Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast that he resolved the tension with Kennedy, 30, over the course of several conversations.

The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner said Kennedy "definitely did" think something went down between his ex and his friend.

"We've had like five heart-to-hearts over this," Schwartz told Shay, 37. "It took, like, three conversations for him to believe me, I think."

Shay then asked Schwartz whether he'd want to "make the rumors true." To that, he coyly responded: "I don't know what to say."

The "Good As Gold" singer then mentioned Schwartz's name had been dropped during a chat with Leviss: "The other night, we were talking about how this got brought up, and she was like, 'Yeah, I haven't made out with Schwartz... yet."

"She said that?" asked Schwartz, and Shay confirmed, "She said that."

Ahead of the Coachella hookup rumors, Schwartz and Leviss were both in serious, long-term relationships with other people.

Schwartz's wife Katie Maloney filed for divorce in March after nearly three years of marriage and 12 years as a couple. He's since said on Maloney's You're Gonna Love Me podcast that they've "done a damn good job divorcing each other," adding that he's "happy" they're "still close."

Leviss and Kennedy announced the end of their engagement while filming Vanderpump Rules' season 9 reunion in December 2021. Last month, she admitted on Shay's Scheananigans podcast that she was "nervous" to start filming the show's upcoming 10th season with Kennedy, which is now in production.

"It's going to be a different dynamic this time," she said. "And we haven't hung out since the breakup, so it's definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I'm used to."

Schwartz, Leviss and Kennedy were all in attendance for Shay's recent wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico. Following the romantic occasion, speculation swirled once again that Schwartz and Leviss hooked up while there. (Maloney was also in Mexico, though Davies recently claimed, "She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a 'girls trip.'")

Leviss has not commented any further on the rumors... yet.