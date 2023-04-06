Does Tom Schwartz Think Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Can Survive?

"I've actually thought about this a lot," the Vanderpump Rules star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens live

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

Published on April 6, 2023 12:01 AM
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Photo: JC Olivera/Getty (2)

Tom Schwartz just answered the million-dollar question — and it's not looking great for his Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

On Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Schwartz if he thinks Sandoval and Leviss's relationship will "make it" after the dust settles on the "Scandoval" ignited the exposure of their months-long affair and the abrupt end to Sandoval's nine-year relationship with fellow VPR star Ariana Madix.

"I've actually thought about this a lot," said Schwartz, 40. "I think it'll be a miracle if they make it."

"I think, oh man," he took a deep breath, "their relationship is, you know, I know they care so much about each other but, like, even in the short time they've been in love — or whatever you want to call it — it's become toxic, and I don't know if it's sustainable."

He noted, "It's already toxic as it is, and then you add in, you know, the entire nation thinking, You guys are scumbags. I think it's too much."

On a lighter note, he added, "But we'll see if love prevails, we'll see."

At this, Schwartz's fellow WWHL guest John Owen Lowe — the son of Rob Lowe who co-created Netflix's Unstable with his dad — involuntarily burst into laughter.

Before his grim prediction on Wednesday's WWHL Twitter After Show, Schwartz peppered his appearance on the cable broadcast with bombshells that ended months of questions and speculation by both his friends and fans — specifically, when did he know about the affair and how much did he know?

"I learned in late August about the affair, the one-night stand — allegedly," he said, later adding that "there was a lot of grey area there" as to how deep the infidelity ran.

And for any brief periods when Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, might not have physically been cheating, "it become an emotional affair, which is still inappropriate," said Schwartz.

Cohen, 54, then pressed, pointing out that at the Vanderpump Rules reunion filming late last month, Schwartz claimed he didn't know about the affair until early this year.

Schwartz explained, "In January, Tom came to me … and he told me that was in love with Raquel. I was flabbergasted."

He also said at one point, "For the record, [at this time] I'm being fed a narrative he was breaking up with Ariana. I was under the impression that he was attempting, or had attempted multiple times."

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

All the while, Schwartz said Sandoval had become "flagrant — he was brazen" about the "open secret" of his affair with Leviss.

"I'm not morally bankrupt," Schwartz tentatively defended himself after Lowe, 28, wondered whether the Schwartz & Sandy's had been "too complacent" in the knowledge of his business partner's cheating. "I was consumed in my own little world. And maybe I should have been more proactive about it. In my defense, I did tell Tom exactly what he needed to do. He agreed, and then he didn't do it."

And even though he doesn't have high hopes for the couple, who refuse to put a label their relationship status for now, he sounded pretty certain that Sandoval remains passionate about the taboo connection that blew up his world.

"[Raquel is] his heroin. He's addicted. He's infatuated," he said of his TomTom bar co-owner's connection to the former pageant queen. "He got lost in the sauce."

"Is he still lost in the sauce?" asked Cohen, 54.

Schwartz affirmed, "I think he is."

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

