Tom Schwartz Admits He's 'Relearning How to Be Single' amid Divorce from Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz is adjusting to single life.

After recently separating from his Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney, Schwartz admitted he has a lot to learn about being alone. "I'm sort of relearning how to be single, which is strange," the 39-year-old told Page Six at the opening of Schwartz & Sandy's.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Schwartz's co-star and co-business owner, Tom Sandoval, added: "He hasn't even had time to be single," pointing to their bar's opening as Schwartz's main priority as of late.

"This has been a great thing to focus on," Schwartz added.

The adjustment to single life comes after Maloney, 35, filed for divorce in March. She was also the first to announce the pair's split on Instagram.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she wrote in the statement.

Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness," she added. "Thank you for all the kind words and support."

Schwartz, 39, addressed the breakup in his own statement, revealing Maloney was the one who made the choice to separate.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding, "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship."

Despite their divorce, the two Bravolebrities are keeping the peace. Schwartz previously told Entertainment Tonight there's no animosity between the exes.

"Yes, it was very painful, no one loves getting divorced. But I think we might be some of the best divorcees ever," he said. "We still have an incredible friendship."