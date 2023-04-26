Tom Sandoval Slams 'Ridiculous' Open Relationship Claims as 'VPR' Cast Discusses His 'Weird' Ties to Raquel

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's castmates were starting to grow suspicious of their bond on Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Wednesday's episode began with Lala Kent asking costar Katie Maloney if "there's any coming back for you and Raquel."

"Yeah, I can forgive people. Sure, but I'm trying to keep all the distance," Katie responded.

She continued in her confessional, "I thought I saw something in Raquel that made me want to try to get a friendship off the ground, but I don't want to sleep with one eye open. I don't want to have to watch my back all the time. F--- that."

The women then discussed how Raquel, 28, showed up uninvited to Lala's birthday party to apologize for calling her a mistress. This came amid the narrative surrounding Raquel's relationship with Oliver Saunders, the eldest son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, who was not entirely separated from his wife when they began their fling.

Speaking about Raquel crashing her celebration, Lala, 32, said: "I was totally fine with it because it was like, the best gift ever. When you see someone like Raquel coming in after she's called you a mistress, and then you see every article on the internet is calling her mistress. It's like, 'Welcome. Let's talk.'"

"That's what I was telling Sandoval. She's getting it online," Katie, 36, explained. "He's like, 'You seem like you're enjoying this?' Yes. Can I enjoy it? Because a couple weeks ago, she's making out with my not-even-ex-husband yet."

She continued recalling how her conversation with Sandoval, 40, went down: "And I was like, 'You seem to enjoy her at The Abbey at 1 a.m. just the two of you.'"

"That is weird. Who saw them? Ally?" Lala inquired, to which Katie confirmed that it was Ally Lewber, the girlfriend of Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy, who saw them at the club in West Hollywood after James's See You Next Tuesday DJ gig at SUR.

"I don't want to say that Sandoval would ever cheat on Ariana because I would have to kill him, but what grabbed my attention the most was just that Tom and Raquel were alone," Katie said in an interview. "I've been friends with Sandoval for years, and I've never gone out with him alone dancing at 1 a.m."

She then said of Raquel: "She, herself, has said [if] she has one too many, she can't control what the f--- she does. I don't know. Who's to say?"

Raquel was also the subject of conversation between Ally and James as they discussed how she "has some balls" for coming to Lala's birthday party without an invite.

Ally said, "I did notice that Katie was talking to Sandoval. I got kinda nervous because it looked a little heated, so I feel like she brought up us seeing him at The Abbey with Raquel. So that sucks."

James then asked her what exactly she said to Katie. Ally answered, "I just told her about how we went to The Abbey after See You Next Tuesday and we were with a group of people, and we see Raquel and Tom alone."

She said of Katie, "She didn't think it was weird that Tom was at The Abbey because he always does that, but she thought it was weird he was just with Raquel, and she obviously doesn't trust her."

"She said something about the 'not having a lot of rules.' I don't know what that means or what she was implying by that," Ally added.

"That sounds to me like Katie is saying that Tom and Ariana are in an open relationship," the 31-year-old DJ said.

"So that's what you think when Katie implied no rules? You think that she met an open relationship?" Ally questioned.

"Yeah, kinda. It's like that time when Lala went down on Ariana in the back of Tom's car," James noted, referring to Ariana Madix hooking up with Lala years prior while he was driving.

James then advised his girlfriend share this information with their costar and Ariana's best friend, Scheana Shay, who then relayed it to Sandoval when they met up at the beach.

Regarding the conversation between Ally and Katie, Scheana told Sandoval, "I guess they talked about how the other night after SUR, you guys all went to The Abbey together. Ally was like, 'Raquel was with Sandoval on the dance floor or whatever.' Katie then said, 'Raquel's now going after Sandoval.'"

Visibly upset by this, Sandoval began, "It's funny that you say that because the hatred towards Raquel..."

Scheana finished his thought for him, "You're going this far now to throw f---ing Tom and Ariana under the bus with her?"

"Exactly. The f---ing Abbey? We know everyone there. It's not a place where I would take a secret rendezvous," Sandoval claimed.

In a confessional, Sandoval said: "It's annoying that Katie would say something like that. It's insulting to not just me but Ariana as well. Raquel and I we're not like, dancing all close in the dark corner of a speakeasy. A bunch of us just went to The Abbey. Two of those people happen to be Raquel and I."

"People already say s--- about your guys's relationship and it pisses me off, but then she said you and Ariana – she maybe didn't use the term – have an open relationship," Scheana added.

Sandoval responded, "That is the most f---ing ridiculous f---ing thing ever."

After moving from the beach to a nearby bar, Sandoval confronted Katie about seemingly starting the open relationship rumors between him and Ariana.

"Ariana's not very happy with you right now," the bar owner told her. "Apparently because me and Raquel went to The Abbey, that apparently [is] where our secret rendezvous is."

Lala interjected: "Ally said how weird it was that she's got the both of you at The Abbey together?"

Sandoval waved Ally to come into the room, where Katie asked her, "What did I say to you that was interpreted that Tom and Ariana have an open relationship?"

After briefly going back and forth with the details of their previous conversation, Ally then clarified, "I said, 'All I remember, if it's not public knowledge, they don't care.' I told James. Those were the only words that I will stand by."

But Katie was confused by what Ally meant when she said "public knowledge."

She explained in her confessional, "I was trying to explain to her that Tom and Ariana don't keep each other on leashes. They don't have rules for each other in a relationship, but also my opinion of Raquel couldn't be lower at this point. I guess what I'm trying to say is that if Tom and Ariana do have an open relationship, Ariana knows nothing about it."

Sandoval then began raising his voice, insulting how she handled the dissolution of her marriage to his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz.

"You don't take any accountability ever, Katie!" he yelled. "Do you know what the truth is? When you and Schwartz and broke up, Schwartz would talk about your guys's breakup as, 'It happened. I'm sad. I f---ed up here. I f---ed up there.' When you talk about it, you're like, 'I was left with no choice.' It's f---ing heartbreaking to me."

Katie revealed in her confessional, "Whenever Sandoval has any heat or pressure applied to him, this is like, his go-to, to just turn around and deflect and start saying, 'Oh, what about you? You're never accountable for anything.' It's just very manipulative."

Still screaming at her, Tom continued with his rant, "I make mistakes all the time. I f--- up with Ariana, I'm like, 'Dude, I f---ed up.' You don't ever say that. You don't ever do that. You don't be with somebody for who you want them to be. You should be with them for who they f---ing are. That's what's up."

When asked by a producer if "anything physical ever happened between" him and Raquel, Sandoval smiled and denied it. "No. Nothing has happened between Raquel and I. Like, nothing," he said.

News eventually broke of Sandoval and Raquel's off-camera affair in early March, and Ariana ended her nine-year relationship with the Tom Tom co-owner shortly after. Both Sandoval and Raquel have issued apologies for their involvement in the affair. All parties will appear on the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.