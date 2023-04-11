Tom Sandoval Says 'I Still Love Ariana' Despite Affair with Raquel Leviss That Ended 9-Year Relationship

Chatting extensively with Howie Mandel, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed he chose Valentine's Day to split from Ariana Madix and detailed his first kiss with the 28-year-old former pageant queen

Published on April 11, 2023 05:01 PM
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Tom Sandoval is sharing new insight into the details surrounding his headline-making affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss — and the demise of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

In an interview for Howie Mandel's Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Sandoval said he's "never experienced anything like" the attention he's been fielding amid the fallout of his affair — a shocking situation Bravo fans have dubbed the "Scandoval."

"It's just crazy how big this whole thing has gotten for who I am — I'm not like the royal family, I'm on a reality show. Like, if Snooki has an affair with whoever, is that going to be national news?" asked Sandoval. "It's been six weeks since this all went down. I'm finally getting time to start to reflect on this situation."

He continued, "I never thought I'd get myself in a situation like this — never. I mean, I worked too hard on my image, for my businesses, my integrity and everything. But it just happened."

Sandoval then shared his feelings toward Madix, 37, at this point: "I still love Ariana, and I care about her very much. But we, for a while, had sort of just having our own lives."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Sandoval detailed his take on the fractures in the couple's nine-year relationship before his affair with Leviss, 28, saying the pair's "communication was not great" and that they "kept growing apart" as time went on.

After he turned 40 last July, Sandoval said he felt like he needed to "make a change to feel alive again, to feel motivated, to feel optimistic." He eventually started "pulling away" from Madix.

He later claimed that he "did break up with her on Valentine's Day," but Madix was "completely in denial" about him wanting to end the relationship.

"We were broken up," he insisted. "She knew we were broken up. We didn't tell anybody, but she knew."

PEOPLE has reached out to Madix for comment on Sandoval's claims.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Leviss entered the equation when he was in a "very dark place" in his life, and the affair ultimately happened at "the worst time." But they became "really good friends" before their eventual first kiss.

"We literally talked 'til the sun came up," he recalled of the night they first crossed the line in their friendship, noting that this occurred shortly after the "guys' night" that Leviss and then-friend Scheana Shay crashed. "And then we were back at my house, just talking. I'm locked out of my house. We just kissed. It was magnetic. We were talking, moving closer, and as we were talking, as time went on, we would just start talking closer and closer, and then all of a sudden, we're kissing."

The TomTom co-owner added, "I felt something I haven't felt in so long — like, emotionally."

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Giving an update on where he and Leviss stand, Sandoval echoed the beauty queen's former exclusive statement to PEOPLE that they're "not putting any label on it."

He added, though, that the pair are "just kind of taking a break" from physical intimacy while they consider the possibility of a future together.

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and Madix's nine-year relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

RELATED VIDEO: All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix, who posted her own statement on Instagram on March 16.

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met," she wrote.

"when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement," she continued.

Noting that she was still "reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she added an implied warning: "what doesn't kill me better run."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

