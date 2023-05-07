Tom Sandoval Reveals He's 1 Month Sober as He Announces a 'Little Break' from Drinking Alcohol

The TomTom bar owner announced he is "taking a little break" from alcohol following news of his cheating scandal with his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss

By
Published on May 7, 2023 06:36 PM
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Tom Sandoval attends White Fox After Hours at Delilah Los Angeles at Delilah on October 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty for CLD PR / White Fox

Tom Sandoval revealed he is one month sober after deciding to take "a little break" from alcohol.

The Vanderpump Rules star announced the development on Thursday during his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras' performance at The Space at Westbury in New York, according to video obtained by TMZ.

"It's been one month since I've had my last drink of alcohol," Sandoval, 40, told the crowd. "I'm just taking a little break for a second."

Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

He then clarified that the beverage in his hand was a Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer.

"Cheers," Sandoval said as he clinked a fan's drink before taking a sip from his own.

The TomTom bar owner's announcement comes after news broke of his cheating scandal with his VPR costar Raquel Leviss.

RELATED VIDEO: All About the Vanderpump Rules Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and then-girlfriend Ariana Madix's nine-year relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Since news of the affair broke, Sandoval and Leviss have issued apologies for their involvement. All parties will appear at the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
tom sandoval enjoying a desert getaway amid scandoval (Ingrid) https://www.instagram.com/tomsandoval1/?hl=en
Tom Sandoval Embarks on a Solo Desert Getaway in the Wake of Split from Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix in England
Ariana Madix Looks Carefree During England Trip with 'Vanderpump' Costars Amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval Says 'I Still Love Ariana' Despite Affair with Raquel Leviss That Ended 9-Year Relationship
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss's 'VPR' Costar Calls Her 'Sick' for Acting Like a Friend to Ariana Madix During Tom Sandoval Affair
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval 'Got My Ass Into Therapy Immediately' After First Time Cheating with Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Does Tom Schwartz Think Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Can Survive?
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says He's Not Going to Abandon Tom Sandoval Amid Scandal: 'He Knows He's a Monster'
Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss
Katie Maloney Says She 'Wasn't Shocked' to Hear Tom Sandoval Had Been Cheating with Raquel Leviss
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair Has Been Going on for 6 Months; Ariana Madix 'Devastated': Sources
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval's Ex-BFF Says He '100%' Cheated Before Raquel Leviss Affair: 'Does It Matter If It's 1 or 10?'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Comments on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval Says He 'Deserves Your Anger and Disappointment' After Cheating Scandal: 'Sorry'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix After Affair: 'I Was Selfish and Made Reckless Decisions'
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Scheana Shay Is 'Fully Intending' to Be at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Despite Raquel's Restraining Order