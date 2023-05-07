Tom Sandoval Reveals He's 1 Month Sober as He Announces a 'Little Break' from Drinking Alcohol

Tom Sandoval revealed he is one month sober after deciding to take "a little break" from alcohol.

The Vanderpump Rules star announced the development on Thursday during his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras' performance at The Space at Westbury in New York, according to video obtained by TMZ.

"It's been one month since I've had my last drink of alcohol," Sandoval, 40, told the crowd. "I'm just taking a little break for a second."

He then clarified that the beverage in his hand was a Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer.

"Cheers," Sandoval said as he clinked a fan's drink before taking a sip from his own.

The TomTom bar owner's announcement comes after news broke of his cheating scandal with his VPR costar Raquel Leviss.

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and then-girlfriend Ariana Madix's nine-year relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Since news of the affair broke, Sandoval and Leviss have issued apologies for their involvement. All parties will appear at the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.