Tom Sandoval Says He's 'Really Happy' for Ex Ariana Madix After She Was Seen Kissing New Man at Coachella

Ariana Madix was spotted kissing fitness influencer Daniel Wei over the weekend at the music festival

Published on April 18, 2023 08:33 PM
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Tom Sandoval is glad to see ex Ariana Madix moving on in the wake of his affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

The 40-year-old reality star told TMZ he was "really happy" for Madix after photos surfaced of her canoodling with fitness influencer Daniel Wei over the weekend at Coachella.

When asked if he saw the photos of Madix moving on at the music festival, he replied, "Yes. I love that."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Madix, 37, was having fun at the California music festival.

"Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious," the insider said. "What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Madix was featured on Instagram spending time with Wei. He also tagged Madix in a selfie of the two of them waiting for Frank Ocean's headlining performance on Sunday night. Then TMZ shared a video of the pair kissing during the headliner's show.

Madix's new connection comes a little more than a month after she and Sandoval ended their nine-year relationship amid his off-camera affair with Leviss.

Ariana Madix Is 'Single and Having Fun' — Including a Little Coachella Canoodling — After Nine-Year Relationship with Tom Sandoval
Daniel Wai Instagram

In an Instagram statement two weeks after the split, Madix wrote, "to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

She added, "what doesn't kill me better run."

Both Sandoval and Leviss, 28, have issued apologies for their involvement in the affair. All parties will appear on the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Sandoval also seemingly called out his female VPR costars for being the ones who are driving continual interest in his affair to TMZ, saying, "The people that are perpetuating it the most are…you know, the squad of it all."

When asked how Leviss was doing after she entered a "voluntary facility for mental health counseling" last week, he replied, "I don't know, man. There's no comment on that one."

Leviss checked into a program in Arizona — a plan she'd been considering for some time, according to her rep.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told PEOPLE. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Her rep confirmed she is not there for "rehab" but rather a program focused on "mental health and trauma therapy."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

