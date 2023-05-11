Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'May as Well' Try Dating,' Says Katie Maloney: 'They've Blown Up Their Lives'

Though Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's relationship has been shadowed by scandal, several of his costars — including his ex Ariana Madix's close friend and business partner Katie Maloney — aren't ruling out long-term prospects for the couple.

Maloney, 36, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday after the latest Vanderpump Rules.

The episode barreled toward its conclusion with Maloney caught up in a screaming match with both Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28. Despite her rocky history with the TomTom co-owner and recent fiery words for the SUR waitress, Maloney gave a surprising answer when Andy Cohen asked whether she thought the pair "are in love today."

"I don't know what they're doing," she answered, "but I still think maybe they should give it a shot 'cause they've blown up their lives and may as well."

Bravo/Instagram

Maloney isn't the first VPR cast member to encourage the couple to test out their relationship for real. Cohen asked Leviss's ex-fiancé James Kennedy a similar question when he appeared on WWHL last month.

"In a weird way, I hope [they'll make it]," said Kennedy, 31. "Because like, just think about the dreams they're going to have in each other's bed — all this traumatic s--- they're going to go through i mean it's just like, as a couple, If they survive each other and go through it, f---ing hats off because, could you imagine?"

Kennedy later added that he wishes Sandoval and Leviss "the best."

Wednesday's episode also included a shocking moment when Madix opened up to Leviss about issues in her intimacy issues with Sandoval — completely unaware that her then-boyfriend of nine years was cheating with the former pageant queen.

"I watched it, jaw on the floor," Maloney shared. "I was like, 'This is the most nefarious thing I've ever seen happen.'"

Maloney's had her own experience with Leviss's "nefarious" behavior, given that much of this season of VPR — which was filmed months before news of the affair broke — has focused on Leviss and Schwartz's escalating flirtation. The drama reached its peak when Maloney's ex (to whom she was still technically married) kissed Leviss on camera at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding weekend last August.

Madix's Something About Her co-founder also shared her theory on how what Schwartz, 40, knew about his best friend and business partner's affair.

"I think right after the wedding, after him and Raquel kissed, is when Sandoval told him," said Maloney, which lines up with Schwartz's own confession to Cohen that he knew in late August.

Maloney continued, "Because I think Raquel was playing funny games with Sandoval, maybe trying to make him jealous. Because, you know, 'Well I'm single, I can do what I want. You have a girlfriend, so I'm going to go kiss your friend.' And so then Sandoval came and put a kibosh on it and told Schwartz that him and Raquel have a thing going on, so Schwartz wouldn't pursue Raquel. That's my theory."

"Checks out," affirmed Cohen.

Looking back, Maloney also realizes that some of the joking around by her ex-husband Tom Schwartz —had deeper implications.

Reconsidering Schwartz's kidding Leviss's preference for married men, Maloney said, "In hindsight now, it's like, 'Wow, you're just over here making inside jokes.' That's so dark."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.