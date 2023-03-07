​​Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Haven't 'Properly Apologized' to Ariana Madix: 'They're Sorry They Got Caught'

According to a source close to Madix, the Vanderpump Rules star "has no interest in going back now — only forward"

By
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Things haven't been smoothed over in the Vanderpump Rules universe yet.

A source close to Ariana Madix, 37, tells PEOPLE she hasn't gotten an official apology from either ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, 39, or costar Raquel Leviss, 29, in the wake of the news the pair have been entangled in a alleged months-long affair.

"There hasn't been a sincere 'sorry' from either of them to Ariana," says the source.

"It was all a bunch of excuses and projections — almost as if it was her fault," the insider adds of the attempts made so far, both on and off camera, to explain what led to the end of Madix and Sandoval's nine-year relationship.

The source also notes that Sandoval "didn't even acknowledge her in his public statement! And [Raquel has] said nothing publicly, at all!"

The source has doubts Leviss and Sandoval will take ownership, saying, "Neither of them have yet to properly apologize and probably never will. These are two people who have no ability to take responsibility for their actions. They're sorry they got caught — not that they did anything to hurt Ariana."

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for both Sandoval and Leviss.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

From Leviss's side, another source tells PEOPLE: "Raquel has left Los Angeles and gone home to be with her family. She knows she hurt Ariana, but doesn't know how to say she's sorry."

They add that the former pageant queen has no ongoing support from cast members — or her own friends. "Her entire friend-circle has turned against her, as has so much of social media. It's overwhelming and she needs space away from it all to gather herself," says the Leviss source.

On March 4, reports that Sandoval and Madix ended their relationship were followed by allegations that Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss — an affair that had allegedly been going on for at least six months. Though Vanderpump Rules cameras were rolling, the entire affair unfolded off screen. That is, until this week, when the cast resumed filming.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

The Schwartz & Sandy's owner issued a public mea culpa — though the statement made no mention of Madix and more directly served to protect his partners and employees at the L.A. restaurant. "Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…" Sandoval wrote. He insisted friend Tom Schwartz "specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions."

He also addressed taking a step back from the business, ending the note, "sorry for everything."

The first insider concludes that Madix is focused on healing as the scandal continues to unfold. "Ariana is doing the best she can. She's really touched by the support that's come her way and she's just trying to work through her feelings," they say.

"As time has gone on, she's realized this has been going on longer than she even knew. She has no interest in going back now — only forward."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

