Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Faced 'Very Loud, Very Enraged' Costars at 'VPR' Reunion Without Any 'Resolution'

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss needed a moment to cool down and regroup during a "really emotional" Vanderpump Rules reunion largely focused on the fallout of their months-long affair.

"Obviously it was an intense day for everyone involved — especially Raquel and Tom, who were at the center of a very loud, very enraged firing squad," a source tells PEOPLE.

The costars were photographed stepping away from filming on Thursday. Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, were both dressed in head-to-toe black, with the TomTom owner smoking a cigarette and the former pageant queen puffing on a vape as they shared intense conversations, some of which was captured by a Bravo camera.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Sandoval and Leviss engaging in what appeared to be a serious discussion, likely about Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix, who was seen earlier this week telling her ex that she wanted him "to die" as the two filmed a post-breakup conversation for the show.

The source notes that "[Tom] and Raquel both apologized to Ariana during the taping, though she wasn't in an emotional place to accept their sorries."

"The day ended without any sense of resolution," they add. "It'll be interesting to see whether this group ever truly forgives them, but stranger things have happened."

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

Many questions hang over Sandoval and Leviss as they look ahead, not only to the rest of season 10 of VPR — which has months of episodes yet to air — but also when it comes their lives beyond the cameras.

"Tom and Raquel have not put any sort of label on their relationship," a second source tells PEOPLE. "They are are giving one another the space to figure out things in their own lives right now before making any sort of call on where they stand."

The source continued, "They both care for one another, but are also aware of the pain they caused and know they need to focus on what drove them to make these decisions first and foremost."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Leviss shared similar sentiments exclusively with PEOPLE as she described "the indefensible circumstances surrounding" the secret relationship that ended Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Madix, 37.

Though a source told PEOPLE that Sandoval and Madix, 37, had "been having problems for a while," his infidelity with Leviss was "the final straw."

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix, who has been "overwhelmed" by the amount of support she's received from those who have reached out, according to friend and costar Katie Maloney.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Sandoval, Leviss and Madix aren't the only ones who needed a moment to recover from Thursday's filming — castmate Lala Kent called it "the most exhausting reunion" she'd ever experienced.

"I'm drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I'm happy to be home now with my little one [Ocean]," the Give Them Lala founder, 32, said on her Instagram Story that night. "Anyway, I think you guys will enjoy it though, so that is the silver lining to it all."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.