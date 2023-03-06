Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute in 'Conversation' with Ariana Madix to Hash Out' VPR' Drama on Camera

Kristen Doute showed her support on social media over the weekend after reports that mutual ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on March 6, 2023 05:15 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWdgX0LCW8/?hl=en. Kristen Doute/Instagram; Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Kristen Doute/Instagram; Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Kristen Doute is considering a return to Vanderpump Rules as a cheating scandal swirls around her ex Tom Sandoval.

A source tells PEOPLE that Doute, 40, would only discuss Sandoval's reported affair with VPR's Raquel Leviss with the approval of his most recent ex Ariana Madix, whose nine-year relationship with the TomTom co-owner ended due to the explosive accusations.

"Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this," the insider shares. "She's had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she's completely supporting Ariana."

"Kristen has put the show behind her, but she's considering it," the source adds. "It'll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that's the only way she would ever go back on the show. It's a conversation she and Ariana are having right now. The girls have all been spending time with Ariana."

PEOPLE reached out to Bravo for comment.

Kristen Doute attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Charlie's Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, Ariana Madix attends truTVs Adam Ruins Everything Premiere Screening Event on August 18 at The Redbury Hotel on August 18, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Jon Kopaloff/Getty; John Sciulli/WireImage

Over the weekend, Doute — who previously dated Sandoval, 39, and cheated on him twice with Sandoval's ex-pal and VPR alum Jax Taylorshowed her support for Madix on social media.

Doute captured the moment in a video on her Instagram feed. "I stan Ariana. This is in real time," she said in the clip as Madix wrapped her arms around her former costar.

"I love you so much," Doute then told Madix, 37, before they shared a kiss. "I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I'll kill people for you."

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Along with other VPR stars who have spoken out about the alleged affair scandal, Doute declared herself as "Team Ariana" in a video on her Instagram Story Friday.

"I don't know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there's so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy," she said in the clip. "You guys, Ariana and I have been really good friends for many, many years now so I am Team Ariana, all day, every day. That's what's up."

At the bottom of her video, Doute wrote: "Karma is indeed coming, so Raquel should just move home."

Madix joined the cast of VPR in 2013, and became the subject of cheating rumors with Sandoval amid his relationship with Doute. They later acknowledged they'd shared a kiss.

Madix learned about Leviss and Sandoval's affair on Wednesday. That night, she was at a venue in Los Angeles supporting her then-boyfriend's band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

While there, a selfie video that was sexual in nature from Leviss popped up on Sandoval's phone. Madix then began scrolling and saw a history of inappropriate texts.

"This has been going on for upwards of six months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," one source told PEOPLE. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added.

Doute was fired from VPR in 2020 after viewers and the network learned that she and fellow original cast member Stassi Schroeder had taken racially insensitive actions toward costar Faith Stowers.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

