On Tuesday, the Fancy AF Cocktails authors spoke to E! News' Justin Sylvester about Taylor, 41, and Cartwright, 31, not returning to the hit Bravo reality series ahead of season 9, which has yet to begin filming.

"Completely shocked," Madix, 35, said of her initial reaction to the news. "We were actually about to go live on Instagram to talk about Gardenuity and our collab and we saw it about 30 seconds before," she added. "We still don't know a whole lot more than just that Instagram caption from what they posted."

The longtime couple also told Sylvester that while they have not heard from production about when the show will resume filming, they have no plans to leave.

"As long as there is a show, I think we will be involved," said Madix. "Yeah, definitely," Sandoval, 37, agreed.

"Obviously, we're a show that heavily relies on nightlife being open," added Sandoval, who created West Hollywood bar and restaurant TomTom with costar Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump. "And right now because of the current situation we're in, I mean, we're just kind of in a holding pattern until places are able to open up safely. So that's pretty much all we know."

Taylor and Cartwright announced their decision to leave Vanderpump Rules in separate Instagram posts on Friday, sharing several throwback photos throughout their time on the series. (Taylor starred on the show since season 1, while Cartwright made her first appearance in season 4.)

"@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts," the couple wrote. "Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."

Image zoom Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor | Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

On Monday, Andy Cohen commended Taylor and Cartwright — who are currently expecting a baby boy — for an "incredible run" on the reality series.

"I gotta talk about Jax and Brittany. I just have to say, I have to give it up to them," he said on his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, before highlighting Taylor's time on the Bravo series specifically.

"That's quite a run that he had," Cohen said. "He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don't you think?"

Image zoom Andy Cohen, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

The couple's departure from the show comes after former stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired in June.

Schroeder and Doute were fired for falsely accusing former costar Faith Stowers of being a woman wanted by the police, with Schroeder admitting she called the authorities on Stowers. Schroeder and Doute have both issued public apologies for their past racially insensitive comments and actions towards Stowers.