Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's entire romance has played out on TV.

The pair first connected when Madix joined the cast of the hit Bravo show Vanderpump Rules in 2013 and they confirmed their relationship at the season 2 reunion in 2014.

In the years since, Bravo cameras have followed the couple as they have navigated challenges and celebrated major milestones, including purchasing their first house, becoming dog parents and co-writing a book together.

Eight years later, Sandoval and Madix are still going strong and they often post sweet tributes to one another on social media.

"My favorite parts of life with you are the quiet mornings when we get to sleep in, eating too much food together, all the cuddles with our girls, and getting to see the world with you. even if it's just a walk around the block," Madix captioned a birthday tribute for Sandoval in 2020. "I love seeing everything with you. I love you so so much."

From their elaborate Halloween costumes to planning for their future together, here's everything to know about Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship.

Summer 2013: Ariana Madix joins the cast of Vanderpump Rules

Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Sandoval was an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, while viewers were first introduced to Madix during season 2. Madix worked as a bartender at Lisa Vanderpump's Beverly Hills restaurant before she was transferred to the businesswoman's West Hollywood restaurant SUR. There, she became co-workers and castmates with the Vanderpump Rules crew.

Although it's unclear when they met, Sandoval referred to Madix as a friend in her debut episode and shared that they had previously worked together. Early on in the season, Sandoval's then-girlfriend Kristen Doute accused him of cheating on her with Madix, which both Sandoval and Madix denied.

February 10, 2014: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix make their relationship Instagram official

Ariana Madix Instagram

Following his breakup with on-again, off-again girlfriend Doute, Sandoval confirmed that he and Madix were dating during the season 2 reunion, which aired on Feb. 10, 2014. That same night, the pair also made their relationship Instagram official. Sandoval posted a snap taken during a trip to San Francisco, while Madix shared a black-and-white image of her and Sandoval making funny faces.

"Leave it to me to post this one," Madix captioned her post.

April 2016: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend Coachella

Tom Sandoval Instagram

A few years into dating, Sandoval and Madix joined their friends at the annual Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

"Beer garden chill time w/ my lil dumplin," Sandoval captioned a picture of the pair in festival attire.

July 7, 2016: Ariana Madix celebrates Tom Sandoval's birthday

In honor of Sandoval's 33rd birthday, Madix penned a sweet birthday message to her boyfriend on Instagram.

"Happiest of Birthdays to the one whose love guides me through," she wrote alongside a picture of them kissing. "Here's to all of our adventures and memories, our future and our present. Every day with you is a gift. Thank you for being in my life. ❤️."

October 26, 2016: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix dress up for Halloween

Ariana Madix Instagram

The couple went all out for Halloween in 2016. Sandoval dressed as a vampire, while Madix went as an ice princess for SUR's "Black Magic" Halloween party.

"Tryna draw blood from my ice cold veins," Madix captioned a picture of her and Sandoval, who posed with his costume fangs out.

May 6, 2017: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Kentucky Derby

Michael Hickey/Getty

Sandoval and Madix joined their Vanderpump Rules costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright at the annual horse race in Louisville, Kentucky. Sandoval posted a shot of the entire group posing in front of the race track, as well as a picture of him and Madix donning formal attire for the Barnstable Brown Gala. Madix opted for a sweet selfie of her and Sandoval, captioned simply, "I took my hat off."

November 3, 2018: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend another music festival

Tom Sandoval Instagram

In November 2018, the couple attended HARD's Day of the Dead music festival in Los Angeles. while rocking full skeleton makeup.

"So much fun at Day of the Dead festival!" Sandoval captioned a series of spooky shots on Instagram. "First time for Dumplin out in a min!"

December 31, 2018: Ariana Madix reveals she had cancer removed and the experience brought her closer to Tom Sandoval

Ahead of the new year, Madix summarized her 2018 on Instagram and revealed that she had experienced a cancer scare, which ultimately made her feel even closer to Sandoval.

"I had to have a lil bit o'cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied. (In the clear now!)," she wrote. "I started a business and got to raise money for my favorite charity. I kicked ass in the horse show ring. I fell more in love with my boyfriend and my girlfriends, but most importantly: MYSELF."

January 28, 2019: Ariana Madix says Tom Sandoval "betrayed my trust" after he told a private story about her

The couple hit a bump in the road during season 7 of Vanderpump Rules when Sandoval revealed to his friends that Madix and costar Lala Kent had had a sexual experience in his car.

Madix later said in a confessional that she felt Sandoval had betrayed her trust.

"I'm not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends," she said. "My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes."

Madix and Sandoval were able to work things out, however, and they eventually made up. "When you talk about anyone's sexuality without their consent, it's like really not okay," Madix explained to him.

Sandoval responded, "I don't like being that guy … You know, you're like my treasure, and all those things that I know about you, all those little quirks and whatever, they're like very valuable to me."

February 2019: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix buy their first house together

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sandoval and Madix purchased their first home together in Valley Village, California, where fellow Vanderpump Rules costars Taylor and Cartwright also own a home. The friend group jokingly refers to their decision to relocate to the San Fernando Valley area as the "Great Valley Migration."

April 22, 2019: Ariana Madix defends Tom Sandoval from Lisa Vanderpump

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

On a season 7 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix stood up for her boyfriend over Vanderpump's mistreatment of him and costar Schwartz.

"If she claims you're an idiot, then she's basically saying I'm such an idiot that I would date somebody who's like that," Madix said in a confessional. "And therefore I find it an insult to me."

She added, "No matter what happens, no matter how old we are, what we've accomplished in life, we'll never be equals with Lisa. We all know that. But that doesn't mean that we don't deserve some level of respect."

December 3, 2019: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix publish their first book

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Sandoval and Madix released their first book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers on Dec. 3, 2019. The mixology book, which they co-wrote together, features cocktail recipes in four categories: Classy, Trashy, Shots and Recovery.

A few days after the book's release, Madix posted a sweet photo of her and Sandoval on Instagram. "This week never stops being amazing! i'm so lucky ✨," she wrote in the caption.

December 18, 2020: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix respond to book lawsuit

One year after releasing Fancy AF Cocktails, Sandoval and Madix faced a lawsuit from author Alison Baker over an alleged breach of contract. Baker claimed that she contacted Madix in 2016 to discuss writing a book together and that her idea was stolen in a "willful, malicious and fraudulent" manner. Baker also alleged that Madix agreed to give her co-author credit and pay her 45% of the advance and royalties.

"The allegations presented are false and frivolous," the reality stars said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We will vigorously defend ourselves against these baseless claims."

February 25, 2020: Ariana Madix opens up about suffering from depression and receives support from Tom Sandoval

During a season 8 episode, Madix spoke candidly about suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts. She first discussed her struggles with costars Kent and Stassi Schroeder, telling them, "I don't enjoy most things very much, but you guys don't know that because we don't talk one-on-one." She continued, "I'm considering driving off the f------ freeway bridge when I'm driving home at night. I don't talk to you guys about that stuff … because it's not safe. It's not safe."

After receiving support from the girls, Madix then broke down while having a conversation with her boyfriend. "I have seen Ariana this low before, but it is very rare," Sandoval said in a confessional. "It obviously weighs on me a lot, because I love her so much and I want to see her happy, and I want to do everything I can, but sometimes I feel powerless."

June 10, 2021: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix give a tour of their home

Robin L Marshall/Getty

Two years after purchasing their farmhouse-style home, Sandoval and Madix finished decorating the space. The couple gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of their newly completed five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home and discussed how they managed to combine both of their unique styles.

"Every room is different because Tom and I both have different individual styles and then we've really worked hard to put those two very different ideas together," Madix said. "In some rooms, it's definitely like the both of us and then in other rooms, it's more me or more him."

Sandoval added, "We both have our own tastes and style, but we also have strong personalities."

October 26, 2021: Ariana Madix shares her thoughts on marriage to Tom Sandoval

Over the years, Madix has been vocal about her stance against getting married and having kids. During an October 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked if the reality star would ever consider marrying Sandoval, and Madix revealed that her opinion has changed a bit over the years.

"I think the big thing for me is that I'm not really into the whole fanfare of it," she explained. "It's really more about the two people. So if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it. I just don't want it to be like a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that b-------."

November 2021: Ariana Madix reveals she froze her eggs

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

During a season 9 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix revealed that she had frozen her eggs. "Surprise! I froze my eggs," she said in a confessional. "Me and Scheana [Shay] were actually going together to freeze our eggs. And then she got pregnant."

Madix was quick to dispel any speculation that she was having a baby anytime soon, though. "It's about having agency over my own body and my own future. It's also kind of a nice fun 'f--- you' to anybody who questions my values or my choices," she said.

June 5, 2022: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Rich Polk/Getty

The couple attended the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, where they were nominated for best reality romance. Sandoval wore an all-white ensemble, while Madix wore a glittery, feathered pink dress. Both Sandoval and Madix also got to present awards during the ceremony.

"I was so honored to be nominated with @arianamadix AND also to present w/ @itsjameskennedy !" Sandoval wrote alongside a series of photos from the event on Instagram. "Thank u so SO much to everyone who voted and to @mtv @evolutionusa @nbc @bravotv ! This was a total bucket list moment for me!"