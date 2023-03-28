Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal

The Vanderpump Rules star thinks he's taking heat for the months-long affair with Raquel Leviss that ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix because "it was really unexpected"

Published on March 28, 2023 01:47 PM

As Tom Sandoval surveys the fallout of his months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, he admits that "hindsight's always 20/20."

"You look back at a situation and think of all the things you shoulda, woulda coulda done to make it better," the 40-year-old reality star told cameras for TMZ less than a week after filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which was largely focused on him cheating on ex Ariana Madix.

He continued, "Highsight [is] like looking back when you handle a situation, well yes, I could have handled things way better."

Sandoval added that he "of course" had regrets about his handling of the cheating scandal.

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

The television personality revealed that he's taking heat for the affair that ended his nine-year relationship with Madix because "it was really unexpected."

He also teased that the VPR reunion will be "interesting" for viewers.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the TomTom owner and Leviss, 28, came under fire for their actions while filming the special.

"Obviously it was an intense day for everyone involved — especially Raquel and Tom, who were at the center of a very loud, very enraged firing squad," the insider shared.

The source shared that Sandoval and Leviss tried to make amends with Madix.

The insider noted that "[Tom] and Raquel both apologized to Ariana during the taping, though she wasn't in an emotional place to accept their sorries."

"The day ended without any sense of resolution," they add. "It'll be interesting to see whether this group ever truly forgives them, but stranger things have happened."

Many questions hang over Sandoval and Leviss as they look ahead, not only to the rest of season 10 of VPR — which has months of episodes yet to air — but also when it comes their lives beyond the cameras.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"Tom and Raquel have not put any sort of label on their relationship," a second source told PEOPLE. "They are are giving one another the space to figure out things in their own lives right now before making any sort of call on where they stand."

The source continued, "They both care for one another, but are also aware of the pain they caused and know they need to focus on what drove them to make these decisions first and foremost."

Leviss shared similar sentiments exclusively with PEOPLE as she described "the indefensible circumstances surrounding" the secret relationship that ended Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Madix, 37.

Though a source told PEOPLE that Sandoval and Madix, 37, had "been having problems for a while," his infidelity with Leviss was "the final straw."

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix, who has been "overwhelmed" by the amount of support she's received from those who have reached out, according to friend and costar Katie Maloney.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

