Tom Sandoval's Ex-BFF Says He '100%' Cheated Before Raquel Leviss Affair: 'Does It Matter If It's 1 or 10?'

Jax Taylor isn't exactly producing receipts, but he is adamant that Tom Sandoval's affair with his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss wasn't a first-time mistake.

Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright — who both abruptly exited VPR after eight seasons in December 2020 — returned to Bravo after Wednesday night's episode to chat with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen about the Scandoval.

According to Taylor, there were "100% other times" that Sandoval, 40, was unfaithful to girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix over the course of their nine-year relationship.

"I was there," said Taylor, 43, who was longtime friends and once a roommate to Sandoval before they found fame on Lisa Vanderpump's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff.

Taylor referenced "not only the Miami situation," a season 3 subplot when Sandoval's ex Kristen Doute claimed he'd cheated on Madix, now 37, in "week one of the relationship," but he also told Cohen that "there's been other times."

Cartwright, 34, even seemed shocked at this news, asking Taylor: "Like, what?"

Taylor went on, "It doesn't matter if you've done it one or 10 times. He did it."

Cohen, 54, then asked Taylor to clarify if the cheating had occurred "in the last couple of years."

He answered "yeah," then added cryptically: "I just know things."

Cartwright interjected, "I would have told Ariana if I knew those things."

Taylor turned to his wife and reiterated, "Let me ask you this: Does it matter if it's one or 10 people? Would you [mind] if it's one or 10 people? Did it matter?"

Cartwright answered, "No, but still...." She noted she was "shook" by Sandoval and Leviss's affair and asked Taylor if he had physically been present the other times he claims Sandoval had cheated. "No, I wasn't there, but I was around," he answered.

Taylor added, in a little pat on the back for himself: "I called this from day one. I haven't been wrong about anything on that show, ever."

During an exclusive chat with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Taylor called Sandoval "very selfish" for the affair, though he acknowledged he doesn't "have a leg to stand on" when it comes to knocking another person's infidelity because "I've done my fair share of bad things."

Earlier this week, Taylor also mentioned that he often saw Sandoval and Leviss together at events before their affair was exposed on March 3.

"There's times and events where I saw them together and it just didn't even click until now," he told PEOPLE. "We saw them [last] Labor Day at our friend's house. They were together. But I wouldn't have thought anything until this came up."

Expanding on this on Wednesday's WWHL, Taylor took his claims one step farther, saying not only had Sandoval been at the part with Leviss — but he allegedly lied to Madix when she called with upsetting family news.

"They were together and I remember I think Ariana called him and said, 'Hey my grandmother passed away or got sick or something,'" said Taylor.

Madix's grandmother Phyllis "Bonnie" Cameron passed away in September 2022, per Page Six.

But Sandoval "didn't go home — he didn't leave," he continued. "He used the fact that he couldn't get an Uber. Meanwhile, people were coming in and out of the house [in Ubers] all day long because it was a party, it was a Labor Day party."

Taylor noted to Cohen, "Now it makes sense, I didn't understand it in the beginning."

Breaking her silence on the affair last week, Madix shared a statement on Instagram and said she was "devastated" and "broken" but added, "what doesn't kill me better run."

In the midseason trailer for Vanderpump Rules — released on Monday — Madix was also seen confronting her "stranger" ex and telling him she wants him "to die."

