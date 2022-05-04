From his days on Broadway to his acclaimed roles on the screen, get to know more about actor Tom Pelphrey

What to Know About Ozark Actor Tom Pelphrey, Who Is Dating Kaley Cuoco

Meet Tom Pelphrey!

The Ozark actor caught the attention of many when he was cast as Ben Davis in the Emmy Award-winning drama series for its third season — and since the critical acclaim that followed, the rising star's acting credits are only getting longer.

Prior to nabbing the role as Wendy Byrde's brother in the Netflix hit, Pelphrey kicked his professional acting career off in 2004 when he was cast as Jonathan Randall in Guiding Light; he then played Mick Dante in As the World Turns in 2009.

Several roles followed, but 2015 was a turning point for the actor, who picked up the recurring role of Kurt Bunker, a disturbed former Neo-Nazi seeking atonement, in the action cult-hit series Banshee.

Since 2017, Pelphrey has had roles in major projects alongside A-list actors and directors alike. In addition to Ozark, he costarred opposite Gary Oldman as Joseph Mankiewicz, younger sibling to Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, in David Fincher's Mank.

"I feel like I get to do the coolest job in the world," Pelphrey told Variety when he was included on the outlet's "top 10 actors to watch" list in 2020.

Pelphrey is once again getting buzz, but this time it's for his personal life: He publicly announced his relationship to Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco when he posted Polaroid photos of him and her together on Instagram (paired with a lengthy, heartfelt caption).

From Pelphrey's Shakespeare in London days to his most recent cowboy role, here's everything you need to know about the actor.

Tom Pelphrey studied Shakespeare in London

Pelphrey was born and raised in Howell, New Jersey and fell in love with acting at age 14. He studied it at his performing arts high school and then at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts.

"I started drama school when I was 18," Pelphrey told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had a still frame of Gary [Oldman] and Sean Penn from State of Grace up on my wall" — which meant it was a "dream come true" to nab a role alongside Oldman in Mank.

During his time at Rutgers University, he had the opportunity to study Shakespeare at the Globe Theater in London.

Tom Pelphrey was on Broadway

Pelphrey isn't just seen onscreen; he's also had roles in two Broadway shows, in addition to a number of off-Broadway productions.

The actor made his Broadway debut as Micky Deans in End of the Rainbow in 2012, a drama about Judy Garland's final days. The show was nominated for several Tony Awards.

He also appeared in Pulitzer Prize winner Sam Shepard's Fool for Love on Broadway in 2015, alongside alongside Nina Arianda and Sam Rockwell.

Tom Pelphrey co-founded a theater company

Prior to his Broadway successes, Pelphrey formed the Apothecary Theater Company alongside his friends and fellow Rutgers graduates in 2008.

Serving as co-founder and art director, Pelphrey's initiative was to give acting hopefuls the chance to pursue their passions for acting, producing, and directing their own theatrical projects without having to deal with the often-frustrating audition grind.

They produced In God's Hat, which received rave reviews and sold out its run. "Given that the laconic characters of In God's Hat seldom waste their breath, it's tempting to sum up the play with a single word: terrific," reported the New York Times in 2010.

Tom Pelphrey goes all-in for auditions

Pelphrey takes his job seriously and will go the extra mile (or hundreds of them) for a role. For instance, when the opportunity to audition for Fincher presented itself (for Mank), the actor was in Atlanta filming for Ozark.

After initially meeting over FaceTime with Fincher, who was based in Los Angeles, Pelphrey took it upon himself to jet to California and meet with him and Oldman in-person.

"One of my weekends off from Ozark, I filmed Ozark until like 3 in the morning, but I had asked [casting director] Laray [Mayfield], 'Do you think these guys would see me if I was there on Saturday?' It's hard to do Zoom acting," Pelphrey told The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, "So they were kind enough to agree... So I flew to L.A. for a day from Atlanta to go meet with them, and it really made all the difference."

He added, "Getting to not only meet someone in person and be in the same room with them, but obviously playing the scenes off of Gary Oldman, is a whole different level. It makes you a better actor."

Tom Pelphrey is an award-winning actor

Pelphrey wasted no time following his college graduation, nabbing his first professional job on the long-running CBS daytime show Guiding Light in 2004. Within the two-and-a-half years he was on the program, he was nominated for four consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards, and he won in 2006 and 2008.

Pelphrey was also nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards for his performance in Ozark. Ozark itself received six nominations that year.

Tom Pelphrey announced his relationship with Kaley Cuoco in a romantic way

Accompanying a series of PDA-filled photos on Instagram, Pelphrey publicly announced his relationship with Big Bang Theory alum Cuoco with an incredibly romantic quote.

"But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," the quote goes.

It continues, "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe. It is all so familiar and possible.

It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."

Tom Pelphrey spent seven months filming 'in the middle of nowhere'

One of Pelphrey's most recent projects filmed in the New Mexico wilderness, an opportunity that gave him and Prime Video's Outer Range cast the real-deal experience for almost an entire year (amid the pandemic).

"It was intense and difficult and so beautiful," Pelphrey told Esquire. "Everybody really bonded and I think it was partly the circumstances. We're out in New Mexico in the middle of nowhere, pre-vaccines."

Pelphrey plays Perry Abbott in the new neo-Western mystery thriller — and the professional actor that he is, assumed the duties and responsibilities of a real-life cowboy to get into character.