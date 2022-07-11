The X-Factor alum's fiancée died suddenly on what would have been their wedding day June 18

Tom Mann Tells Late Fiancée Dani Hampson That He and Son Bowie 'Miss You Beyond Words or Explanation'

Tom Mann is writing a heartbreaking note to his late fiancée Danielle "Dani" Hampson.

On Monday, the X-Factor alum posted a picture of himself with his infant son Bowie, whom he shared with Hampson, on his Instagram Story and delivered a message to his late partner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wherever you are, your boys miss you beyond words or explanation," he wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the snap, Mann, 28, can be seen sweetly rubbing his 6-month-old son's head while Bowie sits next to him with his arm on his dad's lap. Mann and Hampson welcomed Bowie in October 2021.

Tom Mann Tells Late Fiancée Dani Sampson: 'Your Boys Miss You Beyond Words or Explanation'. https://www.instagram.com/tommanninsta/. Credit: Tom Mann/Instagram

Last Thursday, the musician opened up on his Instagram Story about how he is grappling with Hampson's death, who died suddenly on what would have been their wedding day.

"Nearly 3 weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life. Still in shock & still no words - my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss," Mann wrote beside a sweet photo of him kissing Hampson on the cheek.

"Nothing can be said or done," Mann continued, "but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that [our son] Bowie, Dan's family, my family & I have received. It has overwhelmed us."

"In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude, but we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani," he said of the grieving process.

"She was the best of the best, and that is a testament to her. Thank you," he ended his tear-jerking message beside a white heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hampson died in the early morning of June 18, according to Mann's heartbreaking Instagram post announcing the news.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," he wrote beside a black-and-white photo of Hampson with Bowie. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean."

"We never made it to the [altar]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle," he continued. "I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

Mann and Hampson originally intended to wed in August 2020 but had to delay the ceremony twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hampson's cause of death has not been released.

RELATED: X Factor Alum Tom Mann Reveals His Fiancée Dani Died on Their Wedding Day: I've 'Cried an Ocean'

Since the tragedy, Hampson's family has also honored her memory across social media.

Her father, Martin, said the entire family is "devastated" and that "no parent should ever have to write" a post about losing their child.

"She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself, and as a result was loved by everyone," he wrote on Instagram. "She will always be my little princess, the love of mum's life, the sister Andy adored, Helena's BFF, Tom's true love, and of course, Bowie's amazing mummy. We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken."