Tom Mann Says He's 'Still in Shock' 3 Weeks After Fiancée Dani Hampson's Death on Their Wedding Day

Tom Mann is mourning the loss of his fiancée Danielle "Dani" Hampson.

The 28-year-old X Factor alum opened up Thursday on his Instagram Story about how he is grappling with the death of his fiancée Dani, who died suddenly on what would have been their wedding day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nearly 3 weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life. Still in shock & still no words - my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss," Mann wrote on a sweet pic of him kissing Hampson on the cheek.

"Nothing can be said or done," Mann continued, "but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that [our son] Bowie, Dan's family, my family & I have received. It has overwhelmed us."

Tom Mann Says He's 'Still in Shock' 3 Weeks After Fiancée Dani Hampson's Death on Their Wedding Day https://www.instagram.com/stories/tommanninsta/2877079405309322928/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/tommanninsta/2877080482129768968 Credit: Tom Mann/instagram

"In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude, but we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani," he went on to say about the grieving process.

"She was the best of the best, and that is a testament to her. Thank you," he ended the tear-jerking message with a white heart emoji.

The musician also shared a pic of Hampson holding their son, Bowie, whom the two welcomed in October 2021.

Tom Mann Says He's 'Still in Shock' 3 Weeks After Fiancée Dani Hampson's Death on Their Wedding Day https://www.instagram.com/stories/tommanninsta/2877079405309322928/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/tommanninsta/2877080482129768968 Credit: Tom Mann/instagram

Hampson passed away in the early morning of June 18, according to Mann's heartbreaking Instagram post when he first announced his fiancée's death.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," Mann wrote beside a black-and-white photo of Hampson with their son, Bowie. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean."

"We never made it to the [altar]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle," he continued. "I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

A few days after the news broke, the former Stereo Kicks member shared some of his favorite memories of Hampson, reposting a snap of her on a jumbotron as she performed onstage in an arena. In another Instagram story, he posted a side-profile shot of Hampson holding up her phone as if to take a photo of something in front of her.

Hampson's family has also honored her memory across social media since her death.

Tom Mann and Dani Hampson Credit: Tom Mann/Instagram

Her father, Martin, said the entire family is "devastated" and that "no parent should ever have to write" a post about losing their child.

"She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself, and as a result was loved by everyone," he wrote on Instagram. "She will always be my little princess, the love of mum's life, the sister Andy adored, Helena's BFF, Tom's true love, and of course, Bowie's amazing mummy. We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken."

Martin added, "People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken. Danielle, we will love you forever. Sleep tight sweetheart, sleep tight."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mann and Hampson originally intended to wed in August 2020 but had to delay the ceremony twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.