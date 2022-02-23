Some Euphoria fans believe Tom Holland might have made a cameo in the most recent episode as an audience member watching Lexi's (Maude Apatow) school play

Tom Holland on Possible Euphoria Cameo as an Extra: 'Maybe I Am and You Just Don't Know'

Tom Holland is ready to join the cast of his girlfriend Zendaya's hit show Euphoria.

While playing with puppies during a Buzzfeed interview, the Uncharted star, 25, revealed that he would like to guest star on the HBO series.

"I would be in Euphoria. I think I would be a really good Maddy," he said of the character portrayed by actress Alexa Demie. "I'm a big Euphoria fan. I love the show and I love season 2. I visited a lot while they were shooting it and I really, really enjoyed it."

Holland added, "I would love to guest star or just be an extra in it. Or maybe I am and you just don't know."

Some Euphoria fans believe Holland might have made a cameo in the most recent episode as an audience member watching Lexi's (Maude Apatow) school play.

In December, Holland opened up about the possibility of doing a cameo on Euphoria in an IMDb interview with Zendaya.

"Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed," he revealed. "I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season."

Zendaya added, "We should've tried to, like, easter egg, put you in there. OK, let me talk to some people. HBO! Let's get them on the phone."

The Spider-Man franchise star has already proven that he is an avid watcher of Euphoria.

"Because I'm here in Spain, I tried to watch it last night," he told Andrea Compton on the red carpet at the Madrid premiere of Uncharted earlier this month.

He added, "My Now TV doesn't work here in Spain so I downloaded a VPN. It still didn't work, so I haven't seen episode five. I've heard it's incredible."

The British actor has already been spotted bonding with his girlfriend's Euphoria castmates off the set. Last week, Holland joined Zendaya and Hunter Schafer for a night out at a New York Rangers game.

And previously, eagle-eyed fans believed they spotted Holland lurking behind Zendaya on the set of Euphoria after series star Siyon Foster posted a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos.