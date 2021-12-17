"I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season," Tom Holland said

Tom Holland Says He's 'Been Petitioning' to Appear in Euphoria with Zendaya 'for a Long Time'

Tom Holland wants more screen time with Zendaya.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor spoke about his wish to appear on her HBO series Euphoria during a recent IMDb fan question interview. "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed," he said.

"I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season," he said to Zendaya.

The HBO series, which first aired in 2019, stars Zendaya as Rue, a 17-year-old high schooler who has several ups and downs in her sobriety, experiences with trauma and evaluating high school relationships.

A teaser for the upcoming season shows Rue involved in more high school parties, police chases and violent encounters.

While Holland isn't expected to make an appearance, Zendaya saw a missed opportunity for a cameo. "We should have tried to, like, Easter egg. Put you in there," she added in the IMDb conversation.

Holland responded: "I want to be in Euphoria!"

Meanwhile, Holland and Zendaya do appear together in the Spider-Man film series. They first played potential love interests in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which premiered in 2017. Holland plays Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Zendaya portrays MJ.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The costars first began dating in 2017 while filming Homecoming, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Their romantic relationship was officially confirmed in 2021 and they were spotted kissing in July.

Zendaya celebrated the release of No Way Home on Instagram Wednesday with a tribute to Holland. "My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you," she captioned photos of the actor. "Some things never change and good thing ♥️."

Recently, Holland complimented Zendaya at the No Way Home premiere. "She's one of the most incredible people I've ever met," he told Extra on the red carpet Monday. "And I love her to bits. So, to be here tonight is amazing. I'm delighted to share it with her."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.