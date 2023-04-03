Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried Go Head to Head in 'The Crowded Room' for Apple TV+

Tom Holland is reckoning with his past in the new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

In First Look images released by the streaming service on Monday, the 10-episode thriller features the Spider-Man star, 26, as a troubled man who is arrested after a shooting in New York City in 1979.

Holland serves as executive producer on the series, which was created by Oscar-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) and also stars Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

Apple TV+

The Crowded Room's story unfolds from the perspective of Seyfried's character Rya Goodwin, a curious interrogator who is tasked with interviewing Danny Sullivan (Holland).

Four images released by Apple TV+ depict moody scenes in which a shaggy-haired Holland answers Seyfried's questions across a long table, and Rossum's character Candy drives a convertible alongside a young boy.

As Danny's life story unfolds, his mysterious past unfurls, offering twists and turns that ultimately coalesce into a "life-altering revelation," the streamer said in a release.

Apple TV+

The Crowded Room — which also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz alongside guest stars Thomas Sadoski (Seyfried's real-life husband), Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott and Zachary Golinger — premieres its first three episodes on June 9.