Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried Go Head to Head in 'The Crowded Room' for Apple TV+

The Spider-Man star is also an executive producer on the limited series thriller, which costars Emmy Rossum and follows Holland’s character after he's arrested for a murder in 1979 New York City

By
Published on April 3, 2023 02:39 PM
Episode 6. Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland in "The Crowded Room," premiering June 9, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Photo: Apple TV+

Tom Holland is reckoning with his past in the new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

In First Look images released by the streaming service on Monday, the 10-episode thriller features the Spider-Man star, 26, as a troubled man who is arrested after a shooting in New York City in 1979.

Holland serves as executive producer on the series, which was created by Oscar-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) and also stars Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

Episode 3. Tom Holland in "The Crowded Room," premiering June 9, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+

The Crowded Room's story unfolds from the perspective of Seyfried's character Rya Goodwin, a curious interrogator who is tasked with interviewing Danny Sullivan (Holland).

Four images released by Apple TV+ depict moody scenes in which a shaggy-haired Holland answers Seyfried's questions across a long table, and Rossum's character Candy drives a convertible alongside a young boy.

As Danny's life story unfolds, his mysterious past unfurls, offering twists and turns that ultimately coalesce into a "life-altering revelation," the streamer said in a release.

Episode 1. Zachary Golinger and Emmy Rossum in "The Crowded Room," premiering June 9, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+

The Crowded Room — which also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz alongside guest stars Thomas Sadoski (Seyfried's real-life husband), Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott and Zachary Golinger — premieres its first three episodes on June 9.

