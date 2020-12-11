Loki will debut in May 2021 on Disney+

Tom Hiddleston Returns as the Mischievous Villain in First Trailer for Loki Series

The god of mischief is coming to the small screen — and he's already up to no good.

Disney+ released the first official trailer for Loki, the upcoming live-action series following the fan-favorite Avengers villain, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Thor's mischievous brother.

The trailer picks up at the moment fans last saw Loki in Avengers: Endgame, when he stole the Tesseract and seemingly disappeared into thin air.

The series will follow the villain in a new, alternate timeline — one that Loki, himself, doesn't quite understand.

"You're taking me somewhere to kill me," he says, handcuffed while riding in an elevator.

"No, I'm taking you somewhere to talk," says Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Image zoom Credit: Marvel Studios

When Loki asks how long Mobius has been around, he simply replies, "I don't know, it's hard to say. Time passes here different in the TVA."

But it doesn't seem Loki stays locked up for long, with the trailer promising plenty of "glorious" action.

"Brother, when I'm down, you better be ready," a short-haired Loki says before getting off a plane.

The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Hiddleston previously teased the series during San Diego Comic-Con.

"You guys saw Avengers, right? So he's still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen," he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started."