Tom Hiddleston Is Getting Back Into Loki Shape for Disney+ Series: 'Prep Is Going Really Well'

Tom Hiddleston is hitting the gym like a superhero as he prepares to reprise his titular role as Loki on the upcoming Disney+ series.

“Prep is going really well. #Loki,” the 38-year-old Marvel star jokingly wrote in the caption for a video he shared on Instagram on Monday. In the clip, Hiddleston is strapped into a harness, practicing a flying move through the air before landing on a green cushion with a fall.

In December, Hiddleston revealed that “prep” on the series had officially begun with a group photo shared on Instagram.

“Team Loki. Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year,” he wrote.

In November, the Avengers star shared his excitement for the Disney+ series with Jimmy Fallon, revealing that he “didn’t expect to be cast at all” after originally auditioning for the role of Thor.

“It is amazing. I never expected it,” Hiddleston told Fallon, 45. “I auditioned for the first Thor film 10 years ago, in 2009, and I just thought I was auditioning for a movie. You know, an interesting part in an interesting movie.”

Hiddleston explained that when he auditioned, the Marvel universe was still a far cry from the behemoth franchise it’s become.

“Back then, the Marvel universe was only — they’d just made Iron Man, and I thought, ‘I’ll have a go,'” he said. “I didn’t expect to be cast at all, so I can’t believe I’ve got my own show.”

“I never auditioned for Loki, I only ever auditioned for Thor, so it’s nuts,” he added.

Hiddleston previously said that ultimately, he was cast in the first Thor movie alongside Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth by director Kenneth Branagh.

“It had a life-changing effect on me. It happened quite organically, almost by accident,” Hiddleston told The Hollywood Reporter in June of his friendship with the acclaimed actor and director, 59.

“He saw me in a Shakespeare production in a theater in London, he then asked me to perform with him in the television series Wallander for the BBC,” Hiddleston said. “We then did a Chekhov play in the West End, and then he cast me as Loki in the first Thor film.”

“So actually we ended up spending about 12 months working together in different media,” he added.

The actor hasn’t been able to reveal much about the upcoming Disney+ series, but teased that Loki “is a new departure, but I can’t explain why.”

Sophia Di Martino has been cast in an unknown role alongside Hiddleston, and the series is set to premiere sometime in 2021.