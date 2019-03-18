Longtime Los Angeles TV personality Tom Hatten has died. He was 92.

Hatten was best known as host of KTLA’s Popeye and Friends show, as well as KTLA’s Family Film Festival. KTLA Channel 5 announced his death Saturday, honoring the “local legend” who joined the network in 1952 as an announcer.

Hatten’s longtime friend and former KTLA producer Joe Quasarano confirmed his passing, KTLA Channel 5 reported.

Hatten hosted Popeye and Friends, a daily children’s show, from 1976 to 1988, and Family Film Festival from 1978 to 1992.

The longtime broadcaster was also a writer, producer and actor. He appeared in six episodes of Gomer Pyle: USMC in the 1960s and also had a small part in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in 1994. His most recent IMDB credit was the 2004 short film Bravura.

“I don’t mind having fun in small parts, or doing a kids’ show,” Hatten told the Los AngelesTimes in 1991. “I don’t mind doing what I’m doing as long as I’m in the business.”

According to KTLA Channel 5, Hatten is survived by his partner of 50 years, Pete Menifee, along with nieces and nephews.