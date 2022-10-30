Live from Studio 8H, it's Jack Harlow — and David S. Pumpkins!

The rapper, 24, pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, performing as both host and musical guest on the late-night comedy series.

Tom Hanks reprised his iconic Halloween character during one sketch, which saw Harlow and SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes encounter scary silver screen stars from various horror films while on an attraction ride. Mikey Day and former SNL star Bobby Moynihan reprised their roles as Pumpkins' skeleton sidekicks. (Moynihan also dropped by "Weekend Update" as his classic character, Drunk Uncle.)

After coming across the likes of Michael Myers and Annabelle, the group was then brought face to face with Hanks' loveable character, amid loud cheers from the in-studio audience.

Though the riders couldn't quite grasp what exactly David S. Pumpkins was doing among the other horror greats, he kept appearing throughout the ride, before providing a final scare near the end of the sketch.

Elsewhere during the show, Harlow took part in various sketches, including one where he played a frat boy in a Tampon Halloween costume, and another as a participant in an AA meeting who reveals he has the perfect idea for a Pixar movie. (Hanks, 66, made a cameo in the latter sketch.)

One other moment from the episode saw Survivor's Jeff Probst make an appearance during a sketch that focused on a couple getting married on Halloween — with the groom's best man dressed like the Joker.

Harlow performed twice during the evening — marking his second time as a musical guest on SNL. He previously appeared during a March 2021 episode hosted by Maya Rudolph.

The rapper first performed "Lil Secret" and "First Class" during the beginning half of the show, before later taking the stage once more to sing his track "State Fair" towards the end.

Season 48 of SNL comes about as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons last month.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

SNL will return on Nov. 5 with Amy Schumer as host and Steve Lacy as musical guest.