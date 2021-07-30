Tom Girardi's Law Firm Auctioning Off Julia Roberts Poster, Furniture and More amid Bankruptcy

Prior to his current legal controversies, Erika Girardi's ex Tom famously won the 1993 legal case that inspired the Erin Brokovich movie, starring Julia Roberts

Tom Girardi's former law firm is set to auction off various items later this summer amid their ongoing bankruptcy case.

Tom, 82, and the firm, Girardi Keese, were previously sued for allegedly embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash, and he was later sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in December — one month after estranged wife Erika Girardi filed for divorce from him.

In order to begin paying off the creditors in the ongoing bankruptcy case, items from the law office will be sold sometime in August or September, per an auction page posted by Three Sixty Asset Advisors. The items include a Cadillac, vintage books, a piano, wine, art, oriental rugs, sports and music memorabilia and furniture.

A poster of Julia Roberts from the movie Erin Brockovich is also being auctioned off — a reference to Tom's famous case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in the 1990s which inspired the film.

A representative for Girardi Keese did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In addition to Tom and Girardi Keese, Erika, 50, has also been named in the bankruptcy case.

In June, the petitioning creditors filed three separate motions that accused the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star of refusing to turn over bank statements and other documents to the bankruptcy trustee, according to copies of the motions obtained by PEOPLE.

The court ultimately ruled in favor of the creditors, ordering that Erika's accountant Michael Ullman, divorce lawyer Larry Ginsburg and landlord Benjamin Khakshour turn over various "key documents," including her pay stubs, bank statements and any emails and text messages pertaining to her finances.

Weeks later, the attorney for the bankruptcy trustee, Ronald Richards, claimed that Erika and two of her businesses, EJ Global, LLC and Pretty Mess, Inc., received jewelry and other luxury items purchased using funds belonging to Girardi Keese, per a document obtained by PEOPLE.

It also claimed Erika received lottery payments that belong to the Girardi Keese estate in addition to the "luxury items," adding up to a total of $25 million.

The document further claimed that "the defendants" (Erika and her businesses) and "the debtor" (Girardi Keese) "conspired to conceal" the funds to keep the money away from the creditors in the bankruptcy case, which include Tom's former business partners as well as some of his former clients.

"Erika has used her glamor and notoriety to continue to aid and abet in sham transactions that have occurred with respect to large transfers of assets from the Debtor," it said, adding that Erika has "refused to return" the lottery payments and luxury items, instead receiving or diverting them for her "own benefit."

A lawyer for Erika did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time

Amid the former couple's many legal woes, Tom has additionally been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease and placed under a conservatorship. After his younger brother Robert was named as his temporary conservator in February, the appointment was made permanent in June.