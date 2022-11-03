Tom Girardi Was Investigated for Over 200 Disciplinary Matters Before Being Disbarred: Docs

The State Bar of California has revealed that Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, was investigated for more than 200 "disciplinary matters" prior to being officially disbarred in August 2021.

According to an open letter from the agency, Tom, 83, was under investigation for allegations of client trust account violations, misrepresentations to courts and clients, failure to communicate with clients, failure to perform and other claims over the course of his legal career.

"Over the past 40 years, the State Bar opened 205 disciplinary matters about Girardi," the letter reads. "Of the 205 matters, approximately 120 involved allegations relating to client trust account violations."

"Of these 205 disciplinary matters, the State Bar received 69 complaints on or after December 18, 2020, when a petition was filed to force Girardi's law firm into bankruptcy. Nearly 60 of those recent complaints alleged client trust account violations," the letter continued.

The State Bar noted that the handling of Tom's disbarment "brought to light serious failures in the State Bar's attorney discipline system" which "have contributed to a lack of confidence in the State Bar's ability to carry out our core responsibility of protecting the public."

"There is no excuse being offered here," the letter continued. "Girardi caused irreparable harm to hundreds of his clients, and the State Bar could have done more to protect the public."

The agency also vowed to "never allow something like this to happen again."

Tom Girardi. Business Wire/Getty Images

News that Tom had been federally disbarred broke in August 2021 amid rising racketeering and embezzlement allegations against both Tom and his company. According to documents filed under the Central District of California and obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Tom did not contest the decision.

Erika, 51, filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage as the racketeering and embezzlement allegations were rising. Allegations included both a criminal and civil suit, the latter of which named Erika as well.

Tom was accused of embezzling money from, among others, a settlement intended for the loved ones of victims of a 2018 plane crash. Erika maintains that she was unaware of Tom's alleged criminal actions, which resulted in his disbarment by the California Federal Court. She has not been named in any federal suits.

Though a civil battle continues, it was recently concluded in one case that the plaintiffs suing Erika for "aiding and abetting" her estranged husband in alleged fraud failed to prove she had any knowledge of the alleged crimes, which Erika took as a hopeful sign.

"Two years now down the road, we're getting some really great rulings, and I'm grateful for that," she said during the RHOBH panel at last weekend's BravoCon 2022. "And more to go... So I'm in a much better place, and I'm grateful for that."

Erika and Tom Girardi. Steve Eichner/AP

Amid his legal woes and divorce from Erika, Tom was diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease in March 2021. That July, he was moved to a nursing facility with 24-hour care.

The former attorney was placed under a temporary conservatorship managed by his younger brother in February 2021, which was made permanent that July.

During a May appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Erika offered an update on Tom's health, telling host Andy Cohen that his condition had not improved.

"Tom lives in a memory care facility... Look, I can only say decline and further decline, it will not get better," she said, noting that Tom still often reaches out, though their phone calls "last about five seconds."

Cohen, 54, then asked Erika how aware Tom is of his legal troubles, to which Erika responded, "He thinks he's still practicing law."

Last month, Tom was moved "restricted memory care unit" at an assisted living facility as his health continues to deteriorate. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tom's court-appointed attorney Rudy M. A. Cosio indicated that the 83-year-old was moved to the facility "due to a further decline in his memory functions."