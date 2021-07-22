Erika Girardi said on Wednesday's episode of RHOBH that Tom Girardi "had a head injury and he broke his shoulder, snapped his ankle and then broke his clavicle" after driving off a cliff

Tom Girardi Was 'Unconscious for 12 Hours' After 2017 Car Wreck, Says Erika Girardi: 'I Found Him'

Erika Girardi is revealing details about her estranged husband Tom Girardi's 2017 car accident that allegedly left him "unconscious for 12 hours."

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika — who filed for divorce from Tom in November after more than two decades of marriage — told Kyle Richards that she initially concealed details about the crash because she was "respecting Tom's privacy."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He crashed and then broke his ankle," Kyle, 52, recalled from their previous chat on the matter, leading Erika, 50, to respond, "As a result of the crash, his ankle was [hurt]. He was also unconscious for 12 hours, but no one knows that."

"I know, because I found him," Erika added, noting that Tom, 82, "had a head injury and he broke his shoulder, snapped his ankle and then broke his clavicle" after driving off a cliff.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi Erika and Tom Girardi | Credit: Steve Eichner/AP

Erika said that when Tom eventually called her after the accident, she immediately questioned his whereabouts and assumed that "he was with some other woman." Asked what woman Erika thought he was with, she told the other women that she wasn't sure but it could have been "any of them."

"Obviously, that means he was cheating on you," Kyle said, as Erika chimed in, "You guys have no idea what I've been living through, no idea what I've been through. This is my life."

Erika claimed that she "found the evidence" of Tom's "years-long" affairs through text messages and pictures on his phone.

"I knew a lot, because it was so hard to hide and, you know, he was sloppy," Erika said, noting that he didn't deny the affairs when confronted.

RELATED VIDEO: Erika Girardi Reveals Why She Filed for Divorce from Tom: "I Couldn't Live That Way"

Asked why she didn't leave him thereafter, Erika said, "Where am I going?"

"I really do appreciate you all listening and just understanding," she continued. "And I will be okay, but I am not okay right now."

Following the divorce filing last fall, both Erika and Tom have faced major legal troubles. More recently, Erika has been accused of conspiring with Tom to hide assets.

Earlier in the episode, the reality star also confirmed that she wouldn't receive any spousal support from Tom moving forward.