Tom Girardi Seen with a Black Eye as He's Spotted for the First Time Since Erika Girardi Divorce

Tom Girardi has been spotted out for the first time since his split from estranged wife Erika Girardi.

In new photos obtained by Page Six, Tom, 82, was seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue polo shirt as he appeared to receive assistance from a woman while walking. He was also seen with a black eye on the left side of his face. It is unclear how Tom got the bruise.

Erika, 50, filed for divorce from the former attorney in November after 21 years of marriage, telling PEOPLE at the time, "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

Since then, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her ex have weathered various legal controversies in the public eye.

Tom Girardi Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

In December, Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were sued for allegedly embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash. He was also later sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition that same month.

In June, the petitioning creditors in the bankruptcy case filed three separate motions that accused Erika of refusing to turn over bank statements and other documents to the bankruptcy trustee, according to copies of the motions obtained by PEOPLE.

Erika and Tom Girardi Erika and Tom Girardi | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty; Steve Eichner/Sipa

The court ultimately ruled in favor of the creditors, ordering that Erika's accountant Michael Ullman, divorce lawyer Larry Ginsburg and landlord Benjamin Khakshour turn over various "key documents," including her pay stubs, bank statements and any emails and text messages pertaining to her finances.

Erika has also been accused of conspiring with Tom and using her "notoriety" to hide assets as the bankruptcy trustee continues to investigate both Tom and his firm.

Thomas Girardi Tom Girardi | Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty

In addition to his legal woes, Tom has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease and placed under a conservatorship. After his younger brother Robert was named as his temporary conservator in February, the appointment was made permanent in June.

"It's obviously a heartbreaking situation for Robert, but we agree with the court's rulings yesterday," Robert's lawyer, Nicholas Van Brunt, said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

On a recent episode of RHOBH, Erika opened up about some of Tom's health issues leading up to their split, sharing that he was "unconscious for 12 hours" following a 2017 car wreck.

"As a result of the crash, his ankle was [hurt]. He was also unconscious for 12 hours, but no one knows that," she said.