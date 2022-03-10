Tom Girardi's Former Law Firm Owes Over $500 Million to Creditors, New Court Filing Claims

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, there are 522 claims that have been filed against Girardi & Keese. These claims amount to over $517 million

Tom Girardi's now-defunct law firm, Girardi & Keese, owe their creditors a lot of money.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, there are 522 claims that have been filed against Girardi & Keese. These claims amount to over $517 million.

The $517 million-plus owed is comprised of $363 million in unsecured claims, $17 million in priority claims, $137 million in secured claims and $250,000 in administrative claims.

Tom, 82, is currently staying at an assisted living facility as he continues to battle dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's. His younger brother, Robert, was officially made his conservator in July 2021.

News of Tuesday's filing comes after the retired attorney's estranged wife, Erika Girardi, and her company EJ Global, LLC were named in a $2.1 million complaint.

According to the lawsuit, the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star allegedly "aided and abetted" Tom in his law firm's apparent wrongdoings. The filing additionally claimed Erika "knew about the scheme" that Tom allegedly orchestrated, which involved withholding money intended for clients and co-counsel.

In response, the singer's attorney, Evan C. Borges, previously told PEOPLE that "the complaint is another misguided effort to blame Erika for the conduct of others in which she had no part."

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, saying this was "not a step taken lightly or easily." But the now-exes later found themselves entangled in a heap of legal controversies shortly after, including the alleged embezzlement of funds intended for plane crash victims' loved ones.

Erika addressed the legal matters throughout RHOBH's most recent season. During the season 11 reunion, she claimed there is "a real boundary as to where [she] can and cannot go" when speaking on the scandal.

"Understand this, we are a long way from finding out what really happened here," she said at the time. "I loved my husband. I thought he was great. Now, he's allegedly defrauding widows, orphans and burn victims. How the f--- do you think I feel?"

Amid the controversy, Erika recently told PEOPLE she is "not doing the older thing anymore" and is interested in dating someone within her own age range. But she also intends to keep details tied to her dating life private going forward.