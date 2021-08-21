Tom Girardi Officially Disbarred by California Federal Court, State Disbarment Still Pending

Tom Girardi's brother Robert was designated as the former attorney's permanent conservator in June following his recent dementia diagnosis

Tom Girardi has been disbarred.

According to documents filed under the Central District of California and obtained by PEOPLE, Girardi did not contest the decision. Podcast host Emily D. Baker was first to report the 82-year-old's federal disbarment, which was handed down by a judge on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A state disbarment is still pending, Baker reports.

On June 9, Tom's younger brother Robert Girardi was designated as his permanent conservator. Court papers obtained by PEOPLE in mid-July cited the former attorney's recent dementia diagnosis as the cause.

Thomas Girardi Tom Girardi | Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty

At the time, Tom said he opposed the conservatorship "all together" and suggested he would "address" his concerns — including reasons it should be "dissolved" — in court. Like his disbarment, he ultimately did not contest the designation.

"I think that we should put together the reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved, and then we'll address it, address the court," the once-famed attorney continued. "Right now, I have nothing to say to the court."

Dementia is described as a "major neurocognitive disorder" characterized by symptoms like the loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other cognitive abilities (Girardi has also been diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer's, a disease with similar characteristics).

Tom Girardi Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Girardi completed a mental assessment on February 28 as part of his brother's petition to become his conservator. Robert had been named Tom's temporary conservator earlier that month.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Girardi suggested her ex-husband has not been in a healthy mental state. She said Tom "will have to pay a price" for his actions if the allegations against him in court are accurate.

RELATED: RHOBH: Erika Girardi Says Tom Isn't 'Mentally Capable,' Costars Question Her About Embezzlement Case

"I think what has happened to Tom here is that he's not mentally capable, and he's in sole control of his firm. And I think that it got away from him," Erika told her castmates on the show.

"I think that we're dealing with a man who is [at a] diminished capacity in control, and not doing the right thing. Because if he stole the money, I'd like to know where it is. You know, that's the truth," she added.

Erika and Tom Girardi Erika and Tom Girardi | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty; Steve Eichner/Sipa

Erika filed for divorce from Tom on Nov. 3, 2020, following over 20 years of marriage. Before getting roped into her ex's legal drama, the reality star asked that she be paid spousal support by Tom and also requested to terminate the court's ability to award him spousal support.

Tom countered her request by asking to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Erika. Both parties requested that the other pay their attorney fees and costs.

"This is not a step taken lightly or easily," Erika told PEOPLE shortly after filing for divorce. "I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."