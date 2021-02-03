Tom Girardi’s Brother Granted as His Temporary Conservator Following Split from Estranged Wife Erika

Tom Girardi and his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, have been surrounded by a slew of legal troubles in recent months

Tom Girardi's brother, Robert Girardi, has been granted as a temporary conservator over the 81-year-old lawyer's "person and estate" after he was said to be having a difficult time caring for himself.

During a Monday hearing, a judge ruled that Robert will serve as Tom's conservator through March 30, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The role leaves Robert responsible for deciding the appropriate care for Tom, as well as giving him control over his estate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tom — the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi — was not present at the hearing "because of medical inability," but the hearing minutes noted that he "consents and does not object to the Temporary Conservatorship."

Tom's law firm did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Tom and Erika Girardi | Credit: Bravo

Robert petitioned to be appointed Tom's conservator last month, according to a copy of the petition obtained by PEOPLE. The document described Tom's "current condition" as "sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance."

"His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place," it said, adding that Tom's housekeeper of 25 years is quitting because he can no longer pay her.

"While Tom does have family members, such as Petitioner [Robert], and certain friends looking out for him to make sure he has sufficient food and that he makes it to a given appointment on time," the petition said, "left to his own devices, it is highly doubtful that Tom could manage most of the activities of daily living for any significant period of time without assistance."

Erika, 49, filed for divorce from Tom in November, saying in a statement at the time that it was not "a step taken lightly or easily."

RELATED: Erika Girardi's Husband Tom Sued by Law Firm Partner amid Divorce, Embezzlement Case

In the filing, Erika sought spousal support and requested the court terminate its ability to award spousal support to Tom. Tom responded by asking the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to Erika, and to request that the reality star pay attorney fees and costs.

Just one month later, the couple was sued for allegedly using their split to embezzle money. In December, Tom and his law firm, Girardi & Keese (GK), were held in civil contempt and have had their assets frozen by a judge. (Tom, Erika and GK have not publicly responded to the lawsuit.)

Also in December, Tom was hit with another lawsuit, this time from his partner Robert Keese and fellow business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan to dissolve their venture together. The men claim that Tom never paid them approximately $315,000 in income, instead keeping the money for himself, and that he took out loans against their property without their knowledge for his "own personal gain, benefit and use." (Tom has not publicly commented.)