It’s a Harry Potter reunion! Although, admittedly, Malfoy and Tonks didn’t really interact.

Tom Felton and Natalia Tena star in a new YouTube Original sci-fi series, as shown in the Origin trailer that debuted at a New York Comic Con panel Thursday.

Directed by Resident Evil‘s Paul W.S. Anderson and created by Mika Watkins (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man), Origin follows a group of outsiders, each leaving their lives behind to get a fresh start on a new planet called Thea. Siren is the mysterious organization in charge of colonizing the planet, which they say is the only terrain discovered thus far that can sustain human life.

Each of these strangers have something in their past they’d like to wipe clean, so they set a course — except it doesn’t go as planned. Instead of waking up on Thea, they wake up on their now-abandoned space craft. They’re warned “something came on board” and “started killing the passengers.” It appears one of these people is not who he or she claims to be.

Rounding out the cast are Sen Mitsuji, Nora Arnezeder, Fraser James, Philipp Christopher, Nina Wadia, Madalyn Horcher, Siobahn Cullen, Adelayo Adedayo, and Wil Coban.

With a team of producers that hail from Lost and The Crown, Origin will premiere on YouTube Premium this Nov. 14.