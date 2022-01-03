Luann de Lesseps' Ex-Husband Tom D'Agostino Gets Engaged to Danielle Rollins on New Year's Eve

"I have been waiting my entire life to meet someone like Danielle," said Tom D'Agostino who proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Danielle Rollins

Tom D'Agostino is kicking off the new year by embarking on a major new chapter.

D'Agostino, 55, proposed to girlfriend Danielle Rollins at their home in Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year's Eve last Friday, which was also his birthday. Rollins, 53, celebrated the engagement news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her massive new ring. The couple has been dating for four years.

"Woke up like this," the interior designer captioned the picture, which featured her emerald-cut Ceylon sapphire ring flanked by two diamonds.

"I have been waiting my entire life to meet someone like Danielle and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," D'Agostino said in a statement.

"I had planned all these wonderful surprises for Tom but in the end, he out-surprised me!" said Rollins, who has her own clothing line and a licensed collection with Judith Ripka.

She had spent months planning the party for him and hired The Athenians, a classical and jazz singing group from New York, as the entertainment. Also, Rollins, who designed all the floral decorations herself, covered the pool in glass to make it into a dance floor for guests.

The mom of three wore a flowy white dress on the day of the proposal. As for D'Agostino, he dressed in a black tuxedo with a matching bow tie.

To make New Year's Eve even more special, she had specialty linens made for the party, hired Nosh Catering for the food and had craft cocktails from the bartender at La Goulue. Guests enjoyed a four-tier chocolate cake for dessert.

Danielle Rollins and Tom D’Agostino Credit: Palm Beach Social Diary/Instagram

Danielle D Rollins Credit: Danielle D Rollins/Instagram

The engagement occurred exactly five years after his New Year's Eve wedding to Luann de Lesseps. The couple wed in 2016 and called it quits in August 2017.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, previously recalled the moment she knew her seven-month marriage was over.

"It was, like, the week before the [Real Housewives of New York City's season 9] reunion basically, and Tom went out and he called an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people," de Lesseps told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in September 2017. "I didn't know about it. I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was the final straw. I was like, I can't do this anymore."

De Lesseps added that she was unable to see the "red flags" regarding her exes' infidelity until it was too late. "I had that moment of 'Oh, my God,' I had these blinders and all of a sudden they came off," she said. "I thought, 'This is not good.' "

Additionally addressing the divorce in an interview with PEOPLE, de Lesseps called it "one of the toughest times of my life."

Luann de Lesseps Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I have a sense of failure, and I hate to fail," she added. "I wake up at night, and my bed feels empty now that he's gone."

Tom previously spoke about the divorce news in a statement to E! News.

"I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together," he told us. "The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great reality TV storyline. I wish Luann much happiness and love."

Last year, de Lesseps told PEOPLE she is "single" but "dating." The Fosé Rosé creator also said she isn't opposed to getting married again someday.

"I have been there, done that, but you never say never, right?" she said last April. "I am a hopeless romantic. I've been married twice and like they say, three times the charm. So, you never know."