Tom Brokaw and Wife Escape Fire at New York City Apartment Building: 'We’re Safe'

Tom Brokaw and his wife Meredith Lynn Auld escaped a raging fire in their New York City apartment building Wednesday night.

The NBC News Senior Correspondent, 79, told The Post that they were “very, very fortunate” to have made it out unharmed thanks to assistance from the NY Fire Department.

“We’re safe, and we were very, very impressed with the work of the NY Fire Department,” Brokaw said. “It was close to the south floor of our building and it was fully involved by the time they got here.”

“We were awakened by their presence, frankly,” he continued. “Our dogs began to bark and we realized, we looked down in our elevator area and the fire department was coming up.”

According to CBS New York, the fire occurred just after midnight on the 14th floor of a building on the Upper East Side. Two firefighters were reportedly injured and brought to Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Image zoom Tom Brokaw Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

A rep for Brokaw did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The NYFD was unavailable for comment as well.

Brokaw called the owners of the apartment unit — who were away when the fire occurred — a “wonderful family.”

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said. “It was a great property loss for the family.”

Brokaw told The Post that the firefighters used his back entrance and kitchen area as “a staging area” while fighting the fire.

“No damage to our unit. We got a little smoke,” he added. “Really, it’s a cautionary tale about living in the danger of fire. But thank God for the New York Fire Department.”