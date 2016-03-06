DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Mourns Mom's Death Just Months After Losing His Dad: 'They Never Did Like Being Apart'

In just four months, Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron has lost both of his parents – but he’s taking solace in the fact that, even without him, they are together.

Bergeron, 60, announced his mother’s death in a tweet Friday, along with a tender throwback photo of the two: “4 months ago my Mom lost the love of her life. Now we’ve gathered at her bedside. They never did like being apart.”

4 months ago my Mom lost the love of her life. Now we've gathered at her bedside. They never did like being apart. pic.twitter.com/PL7ihAw1c1 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 4, 2016

On Saturday, Bergeron tweeted a photo of all three of them together, him and his mom and dad, with the simple message, “Four months apart. Together forever.”

Condolences were quick for the longtime DWTS and America’s Funniest Home Videos host, from Elizabeth Berkley, Maria Menounos and others.

@Tom_Bergeron bless them.. Love to you 🙏🏻✨💫❤️ — Elizabeth Berkley (@ElizBerkley) March 6, 2016

@Tom_Bergeron I am so sorry tom. May they rest in peace — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) March 6, 2016

@Tom_Bergeron sending love your way dear one 💙 — Judith Hoag (@Heyjude629) March 4, 2016

Sunday morning, Bergeron tweeted his gratitude: “Thank you so much for your words of support & sympathy. I’ll miss @GMA Tues. for my Mom’s services, but can’t wait to get back to work 3/21.”

Thank you so much for your words of support & sympathy. I'll miss @GMA Tues. for my Mom's services, but can't wait to get back to work 3/21 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 6, 2016

He changed his Twitter profile header, too: to a black-and-white image of a much-younger Bergeron between both parents.