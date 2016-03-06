DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Mourns Mom's Death Just Months After Losing His Dad: 'They Never Did Like Being Apart'

In just four months, Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron has lost both of his parents – but he’s taking solace in the fact that, even without him, they are together.
Bergeron, 60, announced his mother’s death in a tweet Friday, along with a tender throwback photo of the two: “4 months ago my Mom lost the love of her life. Now we’ve gathered at her bedside. They never did like being apart.”
On Saturday, Bergeron tweeted a photo of all three of them together, him and his mom and dad, with the simple message, “Four months apart. Together forever.”
Condolences were quick for the longtime DWTS and America’s Funniest Home Videos host, from Elizabeth Berkley, Maria Menounos and others.
Sunday morning, Bergeron tweeted his gratitude: “Thank you so much for your words of support & sympathy. I’ll miss @GMA Tues. for my Mom’s services, but can’t wait to get back to work 3/21.”
He changed his Twitter profile header, too: to a black-and-white image of a much-younger Bergeron between both parents.