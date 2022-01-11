Tom Bergeron Reflects on His Special Friendship with Bob Saget: 'He Was Remarkably Well-Grounded'

Tom Bergeron is looking back on the special memories he shared with his late friend, Bob Saget.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former Dancing with the Stars host opened up about his bond with Saget — who died suddenly at age 65 on Sunday — and the memorable moments they shared throughout the years.

"He was a performer certainly, but he was a human being, first and foremost, and was remarkably well-grounded," says Bergeron, 66. "There are some people out here [who] sit on the perceived totem pole [and it] is all they consider. I think Bob was one to not only appreciate his own abilities but to nurture and appreciate others. That's a wonderful trait."

"He loved performing," Bergeron adds. "He loved making people laugh. I mean, you can see that in the last tweet that he put out after his show, the night before he died in Florida. He loved being back on stage. He loved being out, meeting people and knowing that there was still an audience for him that he could still make people laugh."

bob saget, tom bergeron Credit: Mitch Haddad/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, following a performance outside of Jacksonville the night prior, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter.

His family later confirmed his death in a statement, sharing how "devastated" they were by the news.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Bob Saget, Tom Bergeron Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron

Bergeron and Saget had a years-long bond due to their hosting gigs on America's Funniest Home Videos. The Full House alum hosted AFV for eight seasons from 1990-97 on ABC, while Bergeron presented for 11 seasons from 2001-15.

Saget's successors also include John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, as well as Alfonso Ribeiro, who currently hosts the show.

"For my final @afvofficial, I asked my friend for a special favor. Without hesitation he said yes (link to video in bio)," he wrote. "I'll always be grateful for that. And for our friendship. #RIP."

That same day, the official AFV account and Ribeiro also posted tributes to the late actor on Instagram.

In AFV's post, the beloved family show shared a photo of Saget and captioned it, "A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you. ❤️."

Added Ribeiro in his own post: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow @afvofficial host @bobsaget today. I had the pleasure of meeting him in the early 90s when the show started. He was amazing. There's no AFV without Bob. RIP Bob. We will all miss you."

Bergeron previously recalled how he learned the news about Saget's death, revealing to Entertainment Tonight that a friend had relayed the devastating information.

"I think she said something like, 'Just heard about Bob, I am so sorry,'" Bergeron told ET. "It reminded me of years ago when I got the news John Ritter had died."