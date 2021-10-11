Tom Bergeron Reflects on Being 'Fired' from DWTS After 28 Seasons: 'I Wasn't Surprised'

"In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved," said Bergeron, who previously co-hosted the ABC show alongside Erin Andrews

Tom Bergeron is looking back on his Dancing with the Stars exit.

"In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved," Bergeron told Bob Saget. "So at the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew. I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted. ... It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads [behind-the-scenes]. It wasn't a pleasant [experience]."

"I wasn't surprised that that was my last season, so there was no blue period," he added. "Actually, I think Erin and I had more fun being fired than virtually anybody."

Bergeron had hosted the show since its debut in 2005. Andrews, 43, joined in 2014 for season 18.

Tom Bergeron

Bergeron said he largely had a positive experience working on the dance competition series. But there were personnel changes in recent years, and he ultimately didn't "see eye-to-eye" with producers on how to best present the show. (In 2019, Bergeron was vocal about his disapproval after former President Donald Trump's ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer was included in the season 28 cast.)

"They're entitled to do the show the way they think is best. And so I look back at the time I spent there with really great fondness for the vast majority of it," he told Saget. "And also there are people there on the show performing that I still care about, and I want them to have long careers. I want people to still watch it and support them and understand that sure, it's different. But, you know, there's still very talented people who were going to be on on your screens."

ABC announced Bergeron and Andrews' exit in July 2020, stating that the show was heading in "a new creative direction."

"Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve," DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares said during ABC's fall press day that October, per Entertainment Tonight. "So I think changing that host is all about evolution."

"It was all about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new and make it reach out to a new audience — as well as the audience that's been there for years," he added.