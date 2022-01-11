Tom Bergeron Recalls Moment He Learned of Bob Saget's Death: 'Every Nerve Ending Coming Alive'

“The morning after, I am still in disbelief,” the America's Funniest Home Videos host said

Tom Bergeron is still in "disbelief" over the sudden death of Bob Saget.

On Monday, Bergeron opened up about the moment he learned of Saget's death, telling Entertainment Tonight he was told the news by a friend.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, following a performance outside of Jacksonville the night prior, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Twitter. He was 65.

"I think she said something like, 'Just heard about Bob, I am so sorry,'" Bergeron recalled to ET. "It reminded me of years ago when I got the news John Ritter had died," he said.

"And just that feeling of every nerve ending suddenly coming alive and then it was just a matter of trying to find out more information and responding as best I could to friends texting to see if it was true… The morning after, I am still in disbelief."

Bergeron and Saget had a years-long bond due to their hosting gigs on America's Funniest Home Videos. The Full House alum hosted AFV for eight seasons from 1990-97 on ABC, while Bergeron presented for 11 seasons from 2001-15. Saget's successors also include John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes and Alfonso Ribeiro, who currently hosts the show.

Bergeron also spoke out about Saget's death with a tribute post on Instagram.

"For my final @afvofficial, I asked my friend for a special favor. Without hesitation he said yes (link to video in bio)," he wrote. "I'll always be grateful for that. And for our friendship. #RIP."

Remembering Saget with love in conversation with PEOPLE, Bergeron also said the star "was a performer certainly, but he was a human being first and foremost, and was remarkably well-grounded."

Bergeron adds, "He loved performing. He loved making people laugh. I mean, you can see that in the last tweet that he put out after his show, the night before he died in Florida. He loved being back on stage. He loved being out, meeting people and knowing that there was still an audience for him that he could still make people laugh."