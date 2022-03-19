Tom Bergeron Reacts to Departure of DWTS Executive Producer: 'Karma's a B—'

Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron shared his response to the news that EP Andrew Llinares would be leaving the ABC show after five seasons

Tom Bergeron is sounding off about the latest departure from his former TV show, Dancing with the Stars.

Bergeron, 66, shared his reaction on Twitter after news broke that executive producer Andrew Llinares would be leaving the reality competition show after five seasons. Deadline first reported Llinares' departure on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When a fan shared a tweet regarding the news of Llinares' exit, they tagged Bergeron and asked for his "thoughts."

He tweeted in response, "Karma's a b— 😉."

"Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve," Llinares said during ABC's fall press day in September 2020, per Entertainment Tonight. "So I think changing that host is all about evolution."

He added, "It was all about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new and make it reach out to a new audience — as well as the audience that's been there for years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bergeron had hosted DWTS since its premiere in 2005. He shared the news of his departure on Twitter in July 2020, writing at the time that he had been "informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me."

Tom Bergeron Credit: Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

"It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he wrote. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron jokingly added.

"In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved," he said. "So at the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew. I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted ... It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads [behind-the-scenes]. It wasn't a pleasant [experience]."