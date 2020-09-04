The former Dancing with the Stars host called the show "Footwork With the Famous" in his recent Twitter bio

Tom Bergeron Pokes Fun at Tyra Banks' New Mirror Ball Inspired Dancing with the Stars Poster

Who wore it better?

On Wednesday evening, Tom Bergeron, 65, poked fun at the recently released Dancing with the Stars promotional poster with new host Tyra Banks — who is taking over hosting duties of the hit dancing competition series, replacing Bergeron and Erin Andrews for season 29.

In the image, Banks, 46, stares strikingly into the distance as she dons bedazzled silver lips that are meant to look reminiscent of the series famed mirror ball trophy.

"This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on mouth," Bergeron tweeted, alongside a close-up shot of him holding a mirror ball to his own lips. "One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck."

Earlier this week, Bergeron also changed his Twitter bio to read, "Former Co-Host of ‘Footwork With the Famous" following Wednesday's cast announcement for the upcoming season.

In July, ABC announced that Bergeron, who had hosted the show since its premiere in 2005, and Andrews, 42, who joined in 2014, would not be returning for season 29.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Bergeron initially announced his exit on social media, tweeting, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron jokingly added.

In a recent interview with Extra's Jenn Lahmers, Andrews said that her and Bergeron's sudden exit from the show "was a surprise."

"I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, 'This isn't good,'" she said.

Andrews went on to share that she's stayed in touch with Bergeron and the show's pro dancers. "I text Tom, like once a week … and the dancers as well. That's a family. I danced on the show and then worked on the show for so many years. I always call it a Dancing with the Stars mafia — once you're in, it's really hard to break away. That's a tight-knit group."

"Tom was my ballroom quarterback. He was that show's ballroom quarterback," added Andrews of Bergeron. "He was the end-all, be-all of that show."

