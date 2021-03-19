Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Reunite 8 Months After DWTS Exit: 'Reunited & It Feels So Good'

The pair exited the ABC reality dancing competition series in July and were replaced by current host Tyra Banks

On Thursday, former DWTS co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews reunited for cocktails and documented their fun-filled catch-up on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Reunited & it feels so good 😉 with @erinandrews," Bergeron, 65, captioned a photo of himself sitting at a restaurant booth with Andrews, who commented on the pic: "Having sack after tequila after sack after tequila!!!"

He later posted a second snap of the pair, captioning the outdoor shot, "This reunion deserves another post 🥰 (with @erinandrews)" as Andrews replied, "Love u..and more 🍾🍾🍾."

As for Andrews, 42, she re-posted Bergeron's restaurant photo to her account and teased, "Always something in the works."

Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron Image zoom Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews | Credit: tom Bergeron/instagram

Bergeron replied in the comments, "What a fine looking pair of humans 😏😘."

She also shared Bergeron's second image to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Don't think this smile could get any BIGGER!! Love you @tombergeron," and added a GIF of a scoring paddle with the number 10 on it.

Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron Image zoom Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews | Credit: Erin Andrews/instagram

Bergeron hosted DWTS alongside a variety of co-hosts since its premiere in 2005, while Andrews joined him as co-host in 2014.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC said in a statement to PEOPLE in July.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

This past fall, DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares addressed the pair's exit, calling the ABC series changeup "all about evolution."

"Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve," he said during day two of ABC's virtual fall press day, per Entertainment Tonight. "So I think changing that host is all about evolution."