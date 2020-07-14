Tom Bergeron has hosted Dancing with the Stars since its premiere in 2005, while Erin Andrews joined as a co-host in 2014

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Exit Dancing with the Stars as Show Heads in 'New Creative Direction'

ABC and BBC Studios announced their departures from the show on Monday, saying in a joint statement provided to PEOPLE, "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron, 65, has hosted the reality dance competition alongside a variety of co-hosts since its premiere in 2005. Andrews, 42, joined Bergeron as a co-host in 2014.

Bergeron initially announced his exit on social media, tweeting, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me."

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he continued. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron jokingly added.

A representative for Andrews did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Prior to Dancing with the Stars, Bergeron hosted Hollywood Squares and America's Funniest Home Videos. He appeared on the latest season of The Masked Singer, performing on the Fox singing competition as the Taco.

Image zoom Dancing with the Stars Eric McCandless/ABC

Things have been uncertain regarding Dancing with the Stars' format amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show is renewed for a 29th season, but there has yet to be any announcements regarding filming after TV productions were shut down due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this year.

Currently, the new season is slated to premiere in the fall and the show holds a Monday 8 p.m. time slot on ABC's upcoming primetime schedule.