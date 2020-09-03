ABC confirmed in July that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning as hosts of DWTS for season 29

Tom Bergeron Calls DWTS ‘Footwork with the Famous’ in His Updated Twitter Bio

Tom Bergeron has a new name for Dancing with the Stars.

The TV personality, 65, poked fun at his former gig on the ABC competition reality series by recently changing his Twitter bio to read, "Former Co-Host of ‘Footwork With the Famous.' "

In July, ABC announced that Bergeron, who had hosted the show since its premiere in 2005, and his co-host, Erin Andrews, who joined in 2014, would not be returning for season 29.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Tyra Banks was named as the show's sole host and an executive producer.

Bergeron initially announced his exit on social media, tweeting, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron jokingly added.

In a recent interview with Extra's Jenn Lahmers, Andrews, 42, said that her and Bergeron's sudden exits from the show "was a surprise."

"I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, 'This isn't good,' " she said.

Andrews went on to share that she's stayed in touch with Bergeron and the show's pro dancers. "I text Tom, like once a week … and the dancers as well. That's a family. I danced on the show and then worked on the show for so many years. I always call it a Dancing with the Stars mafia — once you're in, it's really hard to break away. That's a tight-knit group."

"Tom was my ballroom quarterback. He was that show's ballroom quarterback," added Andrews of Bergeron. "He was the end-all, be-all of that show."

