Tom Arnold Recounts His Fight with Mark Burnett at Pre-Emmys Party: 'I Tried to Avoid Him'

Tom Arnold claims he wasn’t looking to fight when Mark Burnett allegedly attacked him at a pre-Emmys party last month.

During an interview with Extra’s Mario Lopez Tuesday, Arnold, 59, opened up about the altercation that led him to file a battery report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

“I wasn’t supposed to go to any parties and I went there and Mark Burnett, I see him as I get there,” Arnold explained. “We’re the last people there. He’s at the top of the stairs with his buddies.”

“You know, he was a special forces guy or something, he’s all toughing it up. … I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, he’s going to block me from coming into this party because he’s mad about my stupid show,” Arnold continued.

Prior to their encounter, Arnold had spent the past few months bashing Burnett, 58, on social media, insisting the Apprentice producer is protecting former star Donald Trump by refusing to release alleged tapes of the now-president saying the N-word during filming of the NBC reality show.

In addition, the comedian is currently hosting a new series on Viceland called The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, which premiered Sept. 18 — the first episode of which he said centers on Burnett.

“I tried to avoid him. I didn’t say a word and he literally started choking me,” Arnold told Extra.

“He grabbed me by the esophagus. … I almost went backwards. … Mark and his buddies, they’re going to block me like grade school. I tried to walk around him and then he grabbed on me. When they pulled him back, we got to the top of the stairs and I was able to defend myself,” Arnold claimed.

“Jeffrey Katzenberg brought me back into the party. If I would have attacked somebody they would have made me leave the party,” Arnold said, defending himself.

Arnold also spoke about the fight the night it happened, tweeting, “Mark Burnett just went apes— & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD.”

While Burnett has not yet addressed the issue, his wife Roma Downey has put the blame on Arnold.

“Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show with it Tom? Please stop,” Downey tweeted, including a photo of what appeared to be a bruised hand.

Arnold then fired back with, “Bulls—. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation.”