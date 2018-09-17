Tom Arnold Claims Mark Burnett 'Choked' Him at Pre-Emmys Party

Actor Tom Arnold and reality show producer Mark Burnett got into a physical altercation at a pre-Emmy Awards party on Sunday night.

The two were attending the Evening Before the Primetime Emmy Awards, an annual charity event in Los Angeles to raise money and awareness for the Motion Picture & Television Fund, at the time of the incident, Variety reported. They were walking into the party around 9:30 p.m. local time when the brawl went down.

Arnold, 59, has spent the past few months bashing Burnett on social media, insisting the Apprentice producer is protecting the former star Donald Trump by refusing to release alleged tapes of the now-president saying the N-word during filming of the NBC reality show. The comedian is even hosting a new series on Viceland called The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, which premieres Tuesday — the first episode of which he said centers on Burnett.

So what happened when they came face-to-face on Sunday night?

According to Arnold, Burnett “went apes– and choked me,” fleeing the scene soon thereafter “with his torn pink shirt and missing gold chain.”

“I’m waiting for LAPD,” Arnold wrote on Twitter.

Arnold claimed Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon witnessed the altercation. A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for confirmation that they were present. Billy Eichner also shared a photo taken with Arnold “right after the fight with Mark Burnett” on Twitter. Eichner’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

FYI: Kevin Bacon is a solid reliable brawl witness. Sosie Bacon is a wingman. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Here I am with @TomArnold right after the fight with Mark Burnett tonight. Everyone in LA is shaken. Pre-Emmys Madness. Hold your loved ones tight. #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/lTIuv9DBRc — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 17, 2018

While Burnett did not address the incident, his wife, Touched by an Angel star Roma Downey, claimed that Arnold started the battle. “Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of her bruised hand. “Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop.”

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

Mark Burnett doesn't seem too thrilled about my new tv show. #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes Starts Tuesday 10:30p @VICELAND & we do a Mark Burnett/Apprentice episode the first night. Yes Roma, saving my country is worth it. Brutal bruise. Should've gone to a dr last wk when you hurt it — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Arnold denied that on Twitter. “Bulls—,” he wrote. “You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report and suing you for defamation.”

He later claimed that Downey’s injury happened prior to the incident. “Brutal bruise,” he said of the 58-year-old actress’ mark. “Should’ve gone to a doctor last week when you hurt it.”

Reps for Arnold, Burnett and Downey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tell PEOPLE that they had “no report” on the incident “as of yet.”

Arnold appeared to be all smiles by the end of the night.

I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel. pic.twitter.com/9grT4QTVZK — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 17, 2018

“I’m with Tom Arnold, everyone,” Arnold’s pal Patton Oswalt tweeted, sharing a smiling selfie of the two. “He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel.”