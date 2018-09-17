Tom Arnold Files Police Report Against Mark Burnett After Claiming Producer 'Choked' Him

Tom Arnold isn’t backing down on his claim that Mark Burnett “choked” him at a pre-Emmys party on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the 59-year-old actor filed a battery report and the incident is still under investigation.

Arnold and Burnett, 58, were attending the Evening Before the Primetime Emmy Awards, an annual charity event in Los Angeles to raise money and awareness for the Motion Picture & Television Fund when the altercation allegedly took place.

“Mark Burnett just went apes— & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD,” Arnold tweeted.

Arnold then went on to say that “FYI: Kevin Bacon is a solid reliable brawl witness,” adding that his daughter Sosie was also there.

Although Burnett has not addressed the issue, his wife Roma Downey is pointing the finger at Arnold.

“Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show with it Tom? Please stop,” Downey tweeted including a photo of what appears to be a bruised hand.

Arnold then fired back with, “Bulls—. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation.”

Leading up to their encounter, Arnold spent the last several months dissing Burnett on social media.

Arnold believes Burnett is protecting President Donald Trump by not releasing the alleged tapes of Trump using the N-word while filming the Apprentice.

Arnold is hosting a new series on Viceland called The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, which premieres Tuesday— the first episode of which he said centers on Burnett.

Reps for Arnold, Burnett and Downey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.