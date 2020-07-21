The former couple will have joint custody of their kids Jax and Quinn

Tom Arnold's Divorce from Ashley Groussman Finalized After More Than a Decade of Marriage

Tom Arnold's marriage to Ashley Groussman is officially over.

The couple's dissolution of marriage was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on July 16, according to a copy of the filing obtained by PEOPLE Monday. Irreconcilable differences were listed as the reason behind the divorce.

As part of their agreement, Arnold and Groussman will have joint custody of their children, son Jax, 7, and daughter Quinn, 4, and split time during the week and holidays evenly.

The duo said in a joint statement last month that they were "pleased to report that we have arrived at an amicable resolution to our custody issues."

"We continue to work with a co-parenting therapist and are committed to raising our family in a healthy and cooperative manner," they said.

Arnold confirmed to PEOPLE back in January that he and Groussman were going their separate ways.

"It’s not super fun but it’s okay," he said at the time, adding that it was "the right thing."

"We tried to make it work. It wasn’t a big dramatic thing. It wasn’t all of a sudden. We definitely grew apart. It’s been a rough couple of years," he said. "Because I’m a father, I genuinely have the best life I’ve ever had and I’m so grateful to Ashley because I would not be a father if not for her."

"We had many good years together," the actor continued. "Everybody has one life. People change. I support her living her life and I don’t want her to feel any guilt and I am very grateful for what we had."

Following the announcement of their split, Arnold listed the couple's Los Angeles residence for sale. The net proceeds of the home's sale was awarded to the actor, who was also ordered to pay Groussman $4,383 in spousal support per month until he turns 65. He will also pay child support until the kids turn 18.

Arnold will also pay Groussman 50 percent of the net income from "all right, title and interest in 12 intellectual properties relating to underlying works which were created during the marriage," which includes episodes of NCIS, Trailer Park Boys and more.

Arnold and Groussman tied the knot in 2009 in Maui, Hawaii, after meeting through mutual friends the year prior.