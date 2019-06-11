Image zoom Andreas Branch/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Tom Arnold and his estranged wife Ashley Groussman are focused on keeping the peace amid their ongoing split.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, the pair said that they have reached a resolution when it comes to the custody of their two children: son Jax, 5, and daughter Quinn, 3.

“We are pleased to report that we have arrived at an amicable resolution to our custody issues,” they said in a joint statement.

“We continue to work with a co-parenting therapist and are committed to raising our family in a healthy and cooperative manner,” the statement continued.

In January, the True Lies actor, 60, confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Groussman had split, explaining, “It’s not super fun but it’s okay.”

RELATED: All the Celebrity Couples Who’ve Called It Quits in 2019

“It’s the right thing,” Arnold said. “We tried to make it work. It wasn’t a big dramatic thing. It wasn’t all of a sudden. We definitely grew apart. It’s been a rough couple of years.”

Though there have been tough times, Arnold focused on the positives.

Image zoom Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

“Because I’m a father, I genuinely have the best life I’ve ever had and I’m so grateful to Ashley because I would not be a father if not for her,” he said. “We had many good years together. Everybody has one life. People change. I support her living her life and I don’t want her to feel any guilt and I am very grateful for what we had.”

This was Arnold’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Shelby Roos (from 2002 to 2008), Julie Armstrong (from 1995 to 1999), and Roseanne Barr (from 1990 and 1994).

Arnold and Groussman, a home organizer, met through mutual friends in April 2008. The two became engaged the following March at Arnold’s 50th birthday party.