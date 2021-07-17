Savannah Guthrie Arrives in Japan Ahead of Tokyo Olympics: 'Worth Every Minute, Every Hour'

The NBC News journalist spent almost a full day in transit to her final destination, where she will spend the next few weeks covering the Summer Games

After nearly 22 hours of travel, Savannah Guthrie has touched down in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The NBC News journalist, 49, celebrated reaching her destination with a quick update on her epic journey on Instagram Saturday.

"It was worth every minute, every hour and every mile. This is Tokyo. It's after midnight, and we're here!" Guthrie said before showing off the city's incredible skyline from her balcony.

"1.5 hour commute to airport / 3 hours at JFK / 14 hour flight / 2.5 hours at Tokyo airport for COVID test/customs/immigration / 30 min ride to hotel / Worth. Every. Minute. / I ❤️ Tokyo," she revealed.

Before taking off, Guthrie posted a photo of herself getting her study on at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, as she awaited her overseas flight.

"Pre flight Olympic studying (with cocktail #Fridaynight) - see you on the other side from Tokyo!!! 🇯🇵," she captioned the image of her seated comfortably with a pen and highlighter in hand.



Despite the excitement, COVID-19 still has its grips on the Summer Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the ongoing global pandemic.

All spectators have been banned from this year's event after the Japanese capital announced its fourth state of emergency just days before the Olympics are scheduled to begin. Local fans were initially allowed to attend, but are now barred from doing so.

The general ban was previously agreed upon by the IOC, International Paralympic Committee, and Tokyo organizers in June in anticipation of a potential crisis.

COVID-19 has already managed to penetrate the athlete's village before the Games begin next week. An unidentified person tested positive for COVID-19 on-site Friday, becoming one of 44 Olympic personnel to test positive for the virus this month.

"I understand that there are still many worrying factors. Organizers must try to make sure that people will understand that these games are safe and secure, said Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto on Saturday during a news conference, according to NBC News, adding that they will be "sparing no efforts."

On Friday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said there was "zero" risk of athletes infecting Japanese residents with COVID-19, Reuters reported.